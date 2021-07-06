Erdogan boasts of abduction of Turkish-born Kyrgyz educator Orhon Inandi

Erdogan boasts of abduction of Turkish-born Kyrgyz educator Orhon Inandi
Erdogan said that Turkey’s MIT intelligence agency had captured Inandi and brought him back to his country of origin.
By bne IntelliNews July 6, 2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on July 5 that Turkish intelligence agents had abducted a Turkish-Kyrgyz educator Orhan Inandi, whom the Turkish government accuses of links to the Gulen movement, which it sees as a terrorist organisation responsible for orchestrating the failed coup attempt in 2016.  

Inand’s disappearance from the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek a month ago led to protests both in Kyrgyzstan and abroad about the man’s safety. Inandi’s supporters suspected the involvement of Turkish agents.

The Turkish-born founder of the network of prestigious Gulen-backed Sapat schools has reportedly been held at a Turkish embassy in Bishkek, where he was allegedly forced to renounce his Kyrgyz citizenship.

The Alliance for Shared Values (ASV), which represents US-based Hizmet organisations, inspired by exiled Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen, has compared Inandi’s situation in Bishkek to that of the late Jamal Khashoggi, murdered by Saudi agents in Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate in late 2018.

Human Rights Watch said it believed that Inandi was likely to be persecuted for his alleged ties to the movement connected with Gulen. Gulen has strenuously denied any involvement in the 2016 coup attempt. The human rights watchdog added that, if returned to Turkey, Inandi could be at risk of “mistreatment or torture”, along with arbitrary detention and an unfair trial.

Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting that Turkey’s MIT intelligence agency had captured Inandi and brought him back to his country of origin.

“As a result of genuine and patient work, MIT has brought a top Central Asian leader of FETO, Orhan Inandi, to our country to face justice,” Erdogan said, referring to the Gulen movement via the FETO acronym. 

He noted that over 100 people with alleged connections to the Gulen movement have been abducted around the world and brought to Turkey.

National broadcaster TRT showed a photo of Inandi standing in handcuffed between two Turkish flags.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Taliban sweep through northern Afghanistan, forcing government troops to flee across border to Tajikistan

Russia frets about ISIS in Afghanistan, Central Asia looks sanguine

Under half of emerging Europe economies to achieve full recovery in 2021

News

More upside in shares of Russian banking TCS Group that have tripled in value after failed Yandex deal

Sberbank CIB analysts still see a "decent upside" in the shares of Russian banking TCS Group, which have tripled in value in the last two years and operates the country's only purely online bank Tinkoff, analysts said on June 5.

FSUOGM: Gazprom sends record volumes to Europe

Russia’s Gazprom exported record volumes of gas to Europe during the first half of the year, despite recent claims in the press that the company has been withholding supply to jack up prices.

Romania’s stock exchange outperforms Western peers as index hits all time high

The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET has increased by almost 22% since the beginning of this year (as of Friday, July 2), double the 10.5% growth recorded by the LSE’s FTSE 100

Kremlin talks with Tashkent and Dushanbe as concerns over Afghanistan instability grow

Russian President Vladimir Putin talked with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon by phone on June 5 as the leaders become increasingly concerned with the fighting that has broken out in Afghanistan.

Reporters Without Borders adds Viktor Orban to its list of enemies of press freedom

Hungarian premier becomes first EU premier on the list, which includes Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

More upside in shares of Russian banking TCS Group that have tripled in value after failed Yandex deal
4 hours ago
FSUOGM: Gazprom sends record volumes to Europe
5 hours ago
Romania’s stock exchange outperforms Western peers as index hits all time high
5 hours ago
Kremlin talks with Tashkent and Dushanbe as concerns over Afghanistan instability grow
6 hours ago
Reporters Without Borders adds Viktor Orban to its list of enemies of press freedom
6 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    7 days ago
  2. Montenegro aims to become EU member in 2024
    6 days ago
  3. CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: The new khan of Mongolia
    5 days ago
  4. Murder and arson in Albania’s sun lounger wars
    7 days ago
  5. INTERVIEW: Kyrylo Shevchenko, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine
    7 days ago
  1. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    7 days ago
  2. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    22 days ago
  3. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    21 days ago
  4. Murat Ulker still Turkey’s richest billionaire says Forbes
    2 months ago
  5. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss