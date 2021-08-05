Erdogan lashes out at ‘terror of lies’ as criticism mounts over Turkey’s wildfire disaster response

With President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continuing to take flak for perceived bungling by his administration in the face of Turkey’s wildfire crisis, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on August 5 that it was investigating social media postings containing the hashtag “HelpTurkey” for allegedly spreading false information.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said proceedings had begun over 172 social media postings.

Also, in an effort to control the flow of information, Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog warned television stations about airing reports that it said were creating an “atmosphere of chaos” and impacting the morale of firefighters and the public.

Erdogan, whose opinion poll ratings are in severe decline amid an economic crisis that many voters blame on mismanagement and corruption, has been mocked by opposition figures for a disaster response that was hobbled from the start when, to many Turks’ disbelief, it was revealed that the state had no firefighting planes for aerial water bombardment. The president then invited further anger and ridicule by insensitively tossing bags of tea from a bus to onlookers during a tour of fire-hit communities.

‘Terror of lies’

Feeling the pressure, Erdogan in an interview late on August 4 accused opposition party members of perpetuating a “terror of lies” for disparaging the government’s efforts to tackle the scores of wildfires. He pointed out that Turkey’s municipalities, many of which are under the control of the country’s main opposition party CHP, were also responsible for protecting towns and villages from the infernos. Opposition mayors answered that government officials did not even invite them to the crisis coordination meetings.

The relentless posting of videos on social media appealing for foreign help in fighting the fires also drew an angry response from a top Erdogan aide, Fahrettin Altun, who claimed enemies of Turkey were capitalising on the country’s woes to try to destabilise the state. “Our Turkey is strong. Our state is standing strong,” said Altun.

The wildfires—more than 180 in all—are the worst Turkey has suffered in living memory. They have raged for 10 days amid scorching heat, low humidity and constantly shifting gusty winds. At least eight people have been killed in the catastrophe, while many herds of livestock have been devastated. Images of Turkey’s tragedy have gone viral on social media. Reports of whole villages being razed have left people stunned.

Aircraft from abroad

Firefighting aircraft from Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Spain and Croatia have arrived in Turkey to back the ground operation against the blazes. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said two planes hired from Israel were expected to arrive on August 6. Poland had offered to send a military Black Hawk helicopter and 14 crew members, while Turkey and the US were discussing an offer for two military Chinook helicopters, The Associated Press reported Cavusoglu as also saying.

In Turkey’s southwestern Mugla province, officials said a wildfire, driven by strong winds, which reached the compound of the Kemerkoy coal-fired power plant on August 4 was contained after an 11-hour battle. The threat posed by this particular blaze prompted evacuations from the nearby seaside resort of Oren. Navy vessels were deployed to help ferry away residents, Haberturk television reported.