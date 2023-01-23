Erdogan locks Sweden out of Nato after Qur’an burning

Erdogan locks Sweden out of Nato after Qur’an burning
Erdogan addresses reporters after his Monday cabinet meeting. / Turkish Presidency.
By bne IntelIiNews January 23, 2023

Sweden can no longer hope to obtain Turkey's support for its Nato membership bid following the weekend protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm that included the burning of a copy of the Qur’an, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on January 23.

"Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy can no longer expect our support for their Nato membership," Erdogan declared in a speech after a cabinet meeting.

Analysts digesting the Turkish strongman’s latest remarks on the matter will bear in mind that Erdogan faces May 14 national elections. Ahead of the polls, there can be little expectation of a softening in most areas of Erdogan’s foreign policy as he seeks to consolidate his core vote. Whether there might be leeway for the Turkish leader to relent and agree to Turkey ratifying the Nato bid of Sweden—a bid that cannot progress if even a sole member of Nato objects to the proposed accession—either before or after the elections is now the question. Finland is also caught up in the difficulties. It too needs Turkish assent to its Nato bid, although Erdogan has not been so critical of Finland lately compared to his harsh words on Sweden.

Erdogan’s stubborn refusal to budge on the Nordic countries’ Nato applications is, meanwhile, causing commentators to question whether some members of the military bloc might eventually end up in favour of kicking Turkey out of Nato to clear the way for Sweden and Finland to join.

The Qur’an-burning in Stockholm was carried out by Rasmus Paludan, the leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line, who also has Swedish citizenship.

It came after Ankara stepped up its demands that Sweden in particular and Finland to a lesser extent must make a stronger stand against terrorists that Turkey alleges live in the two countries, mainly Kurdish militants and members of the Gulenist group the Erdogan administration blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

"If you love members of terrorist organisations and enemies of Islam so much and protect them, then we advise you to seek their support for your countries' security," Erdogan also said in his post-cabinet speech.

Prior to the Paludan demonstration going ahead, Turkish officials angrily protested to Sweden, saying the gathering should be banned. The previous weekend, Ankara was left furious by an incident in which a Kurdish group was able to hang an effigy of Erdogan outside Stockholm city hall.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander

Turkey holds policy rate constant at 9%

Turkey moves closer to showdown over Nato expansion as Erdogan demands Sweden hand over ‘130 terrorists’

News

Serbian president says Belgrade must accept Kosovo plan if it wants to join EU

Aleksandar Vucic prepares Serbia for compromise solution with Kosovo, warning its EU integration process will stop if it doesn't accept the French-German proposal on solving the dispute.

Ukraine loses control of Soledar as Russia sees first victory since summer

Ukraine has lost control of Soledar, although fighting is still ongoing in the war-torn Donetsk town, the Kyiv Independent reported on January 22.

Challenger to Erdogan to be named

There are limits to how much the May elections can be rigged, particularly in the big cities, says academic, as date for strongman’s re-election bid is confirmed.

Polls show General Petr Pavel holds clear lead ahead of Czech presidential run-off

Populist candidate Andrej Babis makes huge gaffe in TV debate by saying that, if elected president, he would not abide by Nato Article 5 requirement to defend neighbours from a Russian invasion.

Germany announces new €1bn spring military aid package for Ukraine

There is no decision yet on Leopard tanks for Ukraine. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on January 20 that an agreement on providing Ukraine with Leopard tanks had not been reached yet.

Serbian president says Belgrade must accept Kosovo plan if it wants to join EU
5 hours ago
Ukraine loses control of Soledar as Russia sees first victory since summer
6 hours ago
Challenger to Erdogan to be named
15 hours ago
Polls show General Petr Pavel holds clear lead ahead of Czech presidential run-off
20 hours ago
Germany announces new €1bn spring military aid package for Ukraine
20 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 day ago
  2. Running out of ammo
    4 days ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    13 days ago
  4. Pictures of Serbian President Vucic isolated at Davos go viral on social media
    4 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    18 hours ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    18 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    22 days ago
  3. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 day ago
  4. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    21 days ago
  5. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss