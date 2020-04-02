Estonia’s new economic forecast expects GDP to drop 8% in 2020

By bne IntelliNews April 2, 2020

Estonia’s economy will contract 8% in 2020 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Baltic state’s finance ministry said on April 1.

The ministry thus updated its previous forecast, which said the economy would contract 3% this year.

“The forecast has been updated with the impact of the economic environment and restrictions of movement, but does not include government measures," said Finance Minister Martin Helme said in a statement. 

"The aim of the state is to reduce the economic downturn in the forecast by contributing to the economy in the form of various support measures. We are working to launch the measures as soon as possible,” the minister added.

Estonia has been battling the epidemic since February 26 with close to 800 cases to date, including five deaths. 

Tallinn has prepared a €2bn – equivalent to 7% of GDP – programme to ease the impact of coronavirus on the 1.1mn-strong Eurozone economy.

According to Estonia’s central bank Eesti Pank, GDP will fall 6% this year, while Swedbank predicts a contraction of 5%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

US lifts sanctions from Latvia’s port of Ventspils

The US Treasury Department lifted sanctions from the Ventspils Port Authority on December 18.  The sanctions were imposed over the port’s ties to Aivars Lembergs, a Latvian businessman ... more

Turkey colludes with Islamic State proxies says Macron as spat over block on Nato’s Baltic, Poland defence plans escalates

French President Emmanuel Macron on December 3 accused Turkey of colluding with Islamic State proxies on the opening day of Nato’s London summit at which officials were discussing how to deal ... more

Estonian ruling coalition hit by resignation of another far-right minister

Estonia’s Prime Minister Juri Ratas dismissed Mart Jarvik, Estonia’s minister of agriculture, on November 25, following controversy over a conflict of interest involving one of his advisers. ... more

Most Read

  1. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    10 days ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    12 days ago
  3. Poland “relatively resilient” to COVID-19, Fitch says
    3 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan’s wheat flour export ban amid pandemic opposed by millers as unnecessary hoarding
    7 days ago
  5. Moscow locked down as coronavirus infections in Russia accelerate
    5 days ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    12 days ago
  2. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    10 days ago
  3. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    27 days ago
  4. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    1 month ago
  5. Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus until April 13
    21 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss