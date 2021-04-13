Estonia’s Veriff raises $69mn from investors

Estonia-based global identity verification provider Veriff has announced it succeeded in securing $69mn (ca €58mn) in a series B funding round led by investment firms IVP and Accel.

This latest investment brings Veriff’s total secured funding to date to $92.8mn, or approximately €78.6mn, the company said.

With this latest round of funding, Veriff will continue building within the fast-growing market opportunity in the US and deliver on its promise of building a stronger source of identity online than government-issued IDs alone currently provide. In addition, raising the money will allow a larger wave of recruitment to begin.

Veriff currently has more than 40 positions open in Estonia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The company is looking for employees for development, product and verification teams as well as support units. Veriff plans to recruit more than 100 new employees by the end of the year.

Founded in 2015 by Kaarel Kotkas, Veriff serves organisations across the fintech, crypto, and mobility sectors.