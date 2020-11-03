Estonian cleantech startup Skeleton Technologies raises €41.3mn

Estonian cleantech startup Skeleton Technologies raises €41.3mn
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius November 3, 2020

Estonian startup Skeleton Technologies, one of the largest European manufacturers of ultracapacitor-based energy storage, has raised €41.3mn in a Series D financing round, bringing its total capital raised to over €93mn, the company announced on November 3.

This investment will further accelerate Skeleton's growth, after just two months ago, the company signed a €1bn letter of intent with a leading automotive manufacturer to bring the technology to market.

Skeleton’s ultracapacitors, a type of energy storage, can be charged quickly and can release large burst of energy very quickly. Recently, the startup has been developing a graphene-based superbattery that combines the rapid charging properties of ultracapacitors with some of the long-term energy features of a battery. Taavi Madiberk, founder and chief executive of Skeleton Technologies, says the superbattery could be used in combination with a lithium-ion battery to make electric cars faster to charge up and cheaper to run.

Madiberk says that he sees is a “big change” in the industry from four or five years ago. “Mainstream investors are finally starting to understand this sector. Now a lot of fintech investors are realising that cleantech is one of the biggest investment opportunities since the internet,” he is quoted as saying.

New investors in this round include leading European industrial investors and a group of entrepreneurs "that grew payments company Adyen from its inception to successful IPO", according to reports from Skeleton.

In addition, all existing investors in the company joined the equity raise: EIT InnoEnergy – early investors in European gigafactory startup Northvolt — FirstFloor Capital, MM Grupp and Harju Elekter.

Skeleton’s products are already on the market and, despite COVID-19, the company will reportedly see three-fold revenue growth for the second year in a row.

The company’s story started in 2010, when Madiberk and Oliver Ahlberg bought some intellectual property from a group of Estonian scientists with a view to helping them commercialise ultracapacitor technology. With a background in legal studies and no knowledge of the tech in question, the two men founded Skeleton Technologies.

In the beginning, the founders reportedly relied on search engines, LinkedIn and industry conferences to get in contact with potential customers. As the products' performance became better known, customers began to find them too.

Skeleton Technologies' first customers were R&D departments of automotive companies. Just two years after the company was founded, the European Space Agency jumped aboard too, wanting to use the Estonian company's products in space.

In 2015, the company announced that it closed a €9.8mn round of Series B financing from a consortium led by Harju Elekter Group, which owns electrical equipment manufacturing plants in the Nordic-Baltic markets, and UP Invest, one of largest investment firms in the Baltic region. The money were used for scaling up production of graphene-based ultracapacitors, ongoing R&D, and supporting growing sales.

Like its non-stock market quoted competitors, Skeleton Technologies does not disclose its revenue numbers, but the prediction for 2020 is circa €150mn.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Estonia's retail turnover up 6% y/y in September

Latvia’s retail trade turnover grew by 5.9% y/y in September 2020

Latvia’s 3Q20 GDP fell by 3.1% y/y

Tech

Hrvatski Telekom launches Croatia’s first commercial 5G network

5G services launched in already operating in Zagreb, Rijeka, Split, Osijek, Samobor and Sveta Nedelja.

UK Curve sets up office in Vilnius as Brexit transition nears end

New Lithuanian office and local subsidiary to help Curve's Brexit-wary and weary European customers to prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period.

Lithuania's first tech unicorn Vinted takes over Dutch competitor United Wardrobe

The merged group will bring together over 34mn users in Europe, which will help accelerate its expansion into new markets.

US signs MoUs on 5G cyber security protection with three SEE states

Bulgaria, Kosovo and North Macedonia have become members of the US' “Clean Network” initiative.

Three-year-old Riga-based fintech firm posts enviable €100mn turnover

Sun Finance has reported a record-high turnover of €101.5mn for 2019, and expects a strong 2020 despite the pandemic.

Hrvatski Telekom launches Croatia’s first commercial 5G network
5 days ago
UK Curve sets up office in Vilnius as Brexit transition nears end
7 days ago
Lithuania's first tech unicorn Vinted takes over Dutch competitor United Wardrobe
8 days ago
US signs MoUs on 5G cyber security protection with three SEE states
11 days ago
Three-year-old Riga-based fintech firm posts enviable €100mn turnover
12 days ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    2 days ago
  2. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    6 days ago
  3. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Turkey in financial desert as liquidity dries up in USD/lira market
    1 day ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: What’s wrong with the Macedonian language?
    8 days ago
  5. Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
    6 days ago
  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    11 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    2 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    15 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    13 days ago
  5. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss