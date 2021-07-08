EU expected to launch WTO case against Russian Champagne labelling decision

EU expected to launch WTO case against Russian Champagne labelling decision
Russia ruled that only Russian champagnes can use the word "Champagne" in their names and French champagnes must relabel as "sparkling wine." Unsurprisingly french producers from the region of Champagne are a bit miffed.
By Iana Dreyer editor of Borderlex July 8, 2021

It’s taken the European Commission a few days to gather its thoughts and feedback from the wine industry following Russia’s recent decision to authorise the label ‘Champagne’ only for Russian-produced sparkling wines. But a response will soon be in the offing – and a dispute invoking EU rights under [the WTO’s trade related intellectual property rights agreement or] TRIPS article 23 might well be around the corner.

The EU is planning a set of “forceful” responses, announced John Clarke who oversees trade at the directorate-general for agriculture in the European Commission on Twitter earlier this week. Geographical indications protection – especially of prestigious wines such as French Champagne – are a core interest in its trade policy.

The new Russian law “conspicuously ignores protected Geographical Indications and appellations of origin of the EU”, the Commission stated.

“The European Commission is evaluating whether this law infringes the commitments of the Russian Federation to the WTO and reserves its right to take the necessary steps to remedy this,” the Commission added.

In response to consultations with representatives of the French wine industry, the Commission said that it “also takes note of the call of the industry to halt exports to Russia.”

The Commission declined to offer any timeframe to announce its next steps.

Article 23 TRIPS agreement vs big geopolitics

Russia committed to protecting Geographical Indications as part of its WTO membership. GIs are protected in the TRIPS agreement for intellectual property.

Article 23 of the TRIPS agreement further offers “Additional Protection for Geographical Indications for Wines and Spirits” – a category where sparkling wine fits squarely.

Article 23 aims to “prevent” the “use of a geographical indication identifying wines for wines not originating in the place indicated by the geographical indication in question or identifying spirits for spirits not originating in the place indicated by the geographical indication”.

Article 23.4 also foresees the establishment of a WTO registry for wines – but negotiations to that end have not been fruitful.

Whether litigation leads anywhere remains to be seen. If the case is won at panel stage, absent the re-establishment of the WTO’s Appellate Body, it is most likely to end in legal limbo as Moscow can be expected to appeal ‘into the void’.

The Russian decision is also perceived as political in nature, as the decision would favour Crimean sparkling wine producers. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 – the EU and the broader international community have not recognised this step.

This article first appeared in Borderlex here, a bne IntelliNews partner publication.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: Russian inflation hits 6.5%, and can go higher

Russia's inflation up to record 6.5% in June

Glorious story but modest exit for online fashion pioneer KupiVIP

News

Founder of Turkey’s Hepsiburada becomes country’s latest billionaire by listing her webstore

When Turkish online retailer Hepsiburada (HEPS) listed on Nasdaq on July1, it propelled its chairwoman and founder, Hanzade Dogan Boyner, to billionaire status

Hungary under 'concerted attack' over LGBTQ legislation at European Parliament

EC President Ursula Von der Leyen demands that Hungary amend its paedophilia law or it will face legal action.

Russia's personal bankruptcies double in 1H21 as moratorium runs out

As the moratorium on personal bankruptcies that was introduced at the peak of the COVID pandemic expired, the number of personal bankruptcies in Russia more than doubled in 1H21

Slovak court says referendum on snap election would be unconstitutional

Opposition parties that initiated the petition attack the verdict as well as the president's decision to refer the case to the Constitutional Court.

Belarus sentences presidential candidate Babariko to 14 years in jail

A Belarusian court sentenced presidential candidate Viktor Babariko to 14 years in jail on what are widely seen as politically motivated embezzlement charges.

Founder of Turkey’s Hepsiburada becomes country’s latest billionaire by listing her webstore
27 minutes ago
Hungary under 'concerted attack' over LGBTQ legislation at European Parliament
10 hours ago
Russia's personal bankruptcies double in 1H21 as moratorium runs out
10 hours ago
Slovak court says referendum on snap election would be unconstitutional
11 hours ago
Belarus sentences presidential candidate Babariko to 14 years in jail
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    3 days ago
  2. Montenegro aims to become EU member in 2024
    8 days ago
  3. CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: The new khan of Mongolia
    8 days ago
  4. Poland kicks off COVID-19 vaccination lottery
    6 days ago
  5. Taliban sweep through northern Afghanistan, forcing government troops to flee across border to Tajikistan
    3 days ago
  1. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    9 days ago
  2. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    24 days ago
  3. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    23 days ago
  4. Murat Ulker still Turkey’s richest billionaire says Forbes
    3 months ago
  5. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    3 days ago

Reports

Dismiss