EU extends Uzbekistan's Generalised System of Preferences Plus trade deal by four years

By Ben Aris in Berlin January 2, 2024

The EU has extended Uzbekistan's Generalised System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) trade preference arrangement by four years to December 31, 2027, Uzbek Review has reported.

The EU Ambassador to Tashkent Charlotte Adriaen announced the decision on December 19.

GSP+ has significantly benefited Uzbekistan, with the country's exports to the EU rising from €93mn in 2019 to €450mn in 2022.

The programme, exempting Uzbekistan from certain taxes, has also positively impacted economic diversification, with a shift towards pharmaceuticals and other chemical products.

The EU supports Uzbekistan's progress in human rights and labour rights but also emphasises the need for further efforts, particularly in freedom of association and expression, Adriaen said.

 

Related Articles

Uzbekistan’s key rate kept at 14%

Uzbekistan’s central bank on December 14 decided to keep its key rate unchanged at 14%. Annual inflation in the country edged down to 8.8% in November from 8.98% in October, the regulator ... more

Russia's Snowservice to invest $300mn in creating mountain resort in Shakhrisabz, Uzbekistan

Russia's SnowService intends to invest $300mn in building a mountain resort in the vicinity of the southern Uzbekistan district level city of Shakhrisabz, the regional administration ... more

ADB to help improve 700 km of rural roads in Uzbekistan

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $240mn loan to fund the improvement of 700 kilometres (435 miles) of rural roads in Uzbekistan. The roads are to be made safer and more ... more

