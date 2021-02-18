EU funded project to help Tajik prisoners re-socialise and launch new businesses

By bne IntelIiNews February 18, 2021

The Delegation of the European Union to Tajikistan said in a press release on February 16 that a project in Tajikistan will organise a business planning training course for 70 female and male prisoners in Nurek and Yavan prisons. 

The course will help prisoners build entrepreneurial skills and allow them to independently generate business ideas, and develop business plans. Training participants, who have previously attended vocational courses, will learn how to start new businesses and learn requirements of local taxation legislation. The project is meant to provide opportunities for prisoners to start earning their own income in order to help them re-socialise in society and continue their lives obeying the laws and public order.

“Hand out materials are being prepared based on business-plans templates of relevant organizations providing grants and loans so that imprisoned women and men can practice developing business plans,” the press release said.

“The results of completed vocational courses in Nurek and Yavan prisons showed prisoners’ high interest to participate in project activities, particularly related to business planning and project design,” it added. 

Training sessions are being arranged by the “Jahon” non-governmental organisation in cooperation with the Institute for International Cooperation of the German Adult Education Association in Tajikistan as part of the "Promoting Access to Social, Economic, and Cultural Rights to Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners in Tajikistan" (SECRET-3) project funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

ADB appoints new country director for Tajikistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Shanny Campbell as its new country director for Tajikistan. She assumed office on February 15. Campbell is ... more

UNDP launches Tajikistan’s first Countrywide Multi-Hazard Risk Assessment Platform

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) jointly with Tajikistan’s Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense has launched Tajikistan’s first Countrywide ... more

Poor Eurasia scores add to "grim picture" painted by Corruption Perceptions Index 2020

Uzbekistan (26 out of 100 points), Tajikistan (25) and Turkmenistan (19) bring up the rear for the Eastern Europe and Central Asian region on the Transparency ... more

Most Read

  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    1 day ago
  2. Ukraine bans Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
    6 days ago
  3. Albania and Montenegro impose curfews as coronavirus cases rise sharply
    7 days ago
  4. CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: Is Turkmenistan about to blow up?
    7 days ago
  5. Russia’s Lavrov threatens to break off diplomatic relations with EU if sanctioned
    5 days ago
  1. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    20 days ago
  2. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    1 day ago
  3. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    28 days ago
  4. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    1 month ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss