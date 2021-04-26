EU ready to support construction of railway line between Serbia and North Macedonia

The EU is ready to support the construction of the railway line from the Serbian capital Belgrade to North Macedonia, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on April 26, after she met the Serbian president in Brussels.

“We talked about the fight against the COVID-19, the economic recovery, the accession process where we need to continue to see positive developments in the rule of law, Belgrade - Pristina dialogue and the railway between Belgrade and North Macedonia, which we are ready to support,” der Leyen said in a tweet.

President Aleksandar Vucic, who arrived on a two-day visit to the EU capital on April 25, said that it was agreed with the EU representatives that Serbia will build a high-speed railway from Belgrade to Nis, but also from Nis, Leskovac and Vranje to Tabanovce on the border with North Macedonia, Ekapija reported.

“Serbia will be completely different now. I believe that it will be a game changer,” Vucic said.

According to Vucic, Serbia will receive 35% of the funds for the construction of the railway line to North Macedonia from EU funds.