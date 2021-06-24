EU threatens legal steps against Hungary's anti-LGBT regulation

EU threatens legal steps against Hungary's anti-LGBT regulation
Ursula von der Leyen said the Act "clearly discriminates against people based on their sexual orientation".
By bne IntelliNews June 24, 2021

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a Hungarian language Twitter post on June 23 vowed to take all legal measures against Hungary's anti-paedophilia bill , which bans content portraying or promoting homosexuality, transmitting information about LGBT or sex reassignment to anyone under 18.

"This Hungarian bill is a shame, it clearly discriminates against people based on their sexual orientation. It goes against the fundamental values of the European Union: human dignity, equality and respect for human rights," von der Leyen said.

"I will use all the powers of the Commission to ensure that the rights of all EU citizens are guaranteed. Whoever they are and wherever they live within the European Union.''

On June 22, 13 EU states had condemned Hungary’s law in a joint statement, saying the anti-LGBT clauses of the bill violate the right to free expression. 

The ruling nationalist Fidesz described the legislation as an effort to protect children from paedophilia, but protesters said it is about stigmatising LGBT people. The bill enjoyed wide support from opposition parties until anti-LGBT amendments were inserted, equating sexual and gender diversity with paedophilia. There is also fear that its vague wording can be used to persecute members of the LGBT community. 

The legislation fits well into Viktor Orban’s radical rightwing government’s harsh stance against sexual minorities. Marriage was redefined in the constitution as the union between one man and one woman, and limited gay adoption. It also outlawed legal status for transgender people.

Many analysts see the regulation as a trap set by the communication spin doctors of Fidesz. By rejecting the anti-paedophilia law, the ruling party can stigmatise the united opposition in cultural debates that are hard to win. The government’s staunch stance on such issues is likely to shore up its core conservative-nationalist core base ahead of the 2022 elections, which could be the closest in 20 years, when the socialist-liberal coalition ousted the first Orban government in a cliffhanger.

Hungarian President Janos Ader signed the bill into law into law on June 23, stating that the legislation did not restrict the rights of persons aged over 18 but extends the constitutional obligations on protecting minors.

The law does not include any restrictive measures for persons over 18. It does not violate the right to respect for private life and family life which is guaranteed by the constitution, President Ader said in reasoning for approving the bill. The constitution stipulates that "every child has a right to protection and care required for proper physical, intellectual and moral development," he added.

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s foreign minister, called opposition to the law part of a "global fake news campaign" stemming from misinformation. 

In an interview with dpa, Orban also rejected that the law would discriminate against homosexuals.

"In communist Hungary, they were persecuted, but today the state not only guarantees the rights of homosexuals but actively protects them," he said. Everybody must be free to decide for themselves which path to choose in life, Orban said.

The contested law overshadowed the Euro2020 group game between Hungary and Germany on June 23, in which Hungary was eliminated from the competition after a 2-2 draw. German political leaders supported Munich’s local government’s initiative to light up Allianz Arena in the colour of the rainbow in solidarity with the Hungarian LGBT community, which sparked angry reactions from Hungarian leaders and football-mad Orban's boycott of the game. 

Szijjarto had called the action a provocation and warned against bringing politics to football. UEFA eventually refused the rainbow lighting of the stadium, but the ideological debate is expected to continue, observers said. Several stadiums around Germany were illuminated in rainbow colours in protest of the law. In Hungary, stadiums were lit up in the national red-white-green colours.

 

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Most green energy beats coal on price in 2020

Hungary’s central bank begins monetary tightening cycle by raising rates for first time in 10 years

DATACRUNCH: Central banks hike rates in the fight against inflation

News

Turkey’s Antalya Airport operator TAV-Fraport forecloses on Onur Air’s eight aircraft

Court of bailiffs orders low-cost carrier to cease flying. Though planes are worth €145mn, the foreclosure is for just €26,000, sources complain to newspaper.

Saudi murderers of Jamal Khashoggi ‘received paramilitary training in US’

Contract with Arkansas group was reportedly approved by State Department.

NBU sacks deputy governor Dmytro Sologub

The Council of the National Bank of Ukraine has sacked well-respected Deputy Governor Dmytro Sologub, who as part of the previous management team oversaw a comprehensive clean-up of Ukraine’s banking sector.

PMs of Albania and North Macedonia lash out at EU over lack of accession progress

Bulgarian veto on start of accession talks with North Macedonia blocks both countries.

Columnist makes case that Turkey has become caricature state

“The spiral of mismanagement has been running at full speed, at times astonishing even Erdogan loyalists,” writes Burak Bekdil.

Turkey’s Antalya Airport operator TAV-Fraport forecloses on Onur Air’s eight aircraft
6 hours ago
Saudi murderers of Jamal Khashoggi ‘received paramilitary training in US’
7 hours ago
NBU sacks deputy governor Dmytro Sologub
19 hours ago
PMs of Albania and North Macedonia lash out at EU over lack of accession progress
1 day ago
Columnist makes case that Turkey has become caricature state
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Bulgaria keeps veto on launch of EU accession talks with North Macedonia
    2 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    2 months ago
  3. EU reaches deal on sectoral Belarus economic sanctions
    4 days ago
  4. Russia and Europe: friends again?
    1 day ago
  5. Armenia: June 20 election preview
    5 days ago
  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    1 month ago
  2. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    23 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 month ago
  4. bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy
    1 month ago
  5. Belarus' economy will collapse without Russia's help
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss