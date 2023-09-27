Europe’s toxic air – “severe public health crisis”

Europe’s toxic air – “severe public health crisis”
Relative size of PM2.5 particles to other thin particles. / US EPA Office of Air Quality Planning
By by Roberta Harrington in Los Angeles September 27, 2023

Europe faces a “severe public health crisis” with dangerous levels of pollution across the continent, according to an investigation by the Guardian newspaper.

As many as 98% of Europeans live in areas with “highly damaging fine particulate pollution” that exceeds guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Almost two-thirds live where air quality is more than twice WHO guidelines, says the Guardian.

The data was gathered from satellite images and from over 1,400 monitoring stations on the ground.

Worst hit is North Macedonia, where almost two-thirds of residents live in areas with more than four times the WHO guidelines, while four regions were found to have air pollution nearly six times the WHO guidelines, including the capital Skopje.

Eastern Europe is significantly worse hit than western Europe.

The situation in Italy, however, is dire. More than one third of those in the Po valley and environs in the north live in air four times the WHO guidelines.

The atmospheric concentration of PM2.5 – small airborne particles from the combustion of fossil fuels – was tracked. Some are small enough to pass through the lungs, into the bloodstream, reaching major organs.

Average concentrations of PM2.5 should not exceed 5 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3). But only 2% of Europeans live in areas that are below this guideline.

Traffic, industry, heating and agriculture are the main sources of PM2.5, and often disproportionately in the poorest communities.

PM2.5 pollution causes about 400,000 deaths a year across the continent, said experts cited by the Guardian.

“This is a severe public health crisis,” Roel Vermeulen, professor of environmental epidemiology at Utrecht University and who led the team of researchers across the continent that compiled the data, told the Guardian. “What we see quite clearly is that nearly everyone in Europe is breathing unhealthy air.”

Almost all residents in seven countries in eastern Europe – Albania, Hungary, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia and Slovakia – have twice the WHO guidelines.

More than 50% of residents in North Macedonia and Serbia live with four times the WHO’s guidelines.

In Germany, three-quarters of the population lives with more than twice the WHO guidelines. In Spain, it is 49%, and in France the proportion is 37%.

Three-quarters of the UK’s population lives where exposure is up to twice the WHO guidelines, with almost 25% with more than twice the limit.

In fact, close to 30mn Europeans are living in areas with concentrations of small particles at least four times WHO guidance.

But in Sweden, nowhere does the PM2.5 particles in the air figure reach more than twice the WHO guidance. Some areas in northern Scotland are below it.

Traffic, industry, domestic heating and agriculture are the main sources of PM2.5 and the impact is often felt disproportionately by the poorest communities.

Earlier this month, the European parliament voted to adopt the WHO guidelines on PM2.5 – but not until 2035. The law would establish a legally binding limit for annual average PM2.5 concentrations of 5µg/m3, a decrease from today’s 25µg/m3.

“This is a severe public health crisis,” Roel Vermeulen, professor of environmental epidemiology at Utrecht University and who led the team of researchers across the continent that compiled the data, told the Guardian. “What we see quite clearly is that nearly everyone in Europe is breathing unhealthy air.”

Almost all residents in seven countries in eastern Europe – Albania, Hungary, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia and Slovakia-- have twice the WHO guidelines.

More than 50% of residents in North Macedonia and Serbia live with four times the WHO’s guidelines.

In Germany, three-quarters of the population lives with more than twice the WHO guidelines. In Spain, it is 49%, and in France the proportion is 37%.

Three-quarters of the UK’s population lives where exposure is up to twice the WHO guidelines, with almost 25% with more than twice the limit.

In fact, close to 30 million Europeans are living in areas with concentrations of small particles at least four times WHO guidance.

But in Sweden, nowhere does PM2.5 particles in the air reach more than twice the WHO guidance. Some areas in northern Scotland are below it.

Traffic, industry, domestic heating and agriculture are the main sources of PM2.5 and the impact is often felt disproportionately by the poorest communities.

Earlier this month, the European parliament voted to adopt the WHO guidelines on PM2.5 – but not until 2035. The law would establish a legally binding limit for annual average PM2.5 concentrations of 5µg/m3, a decrease from today’s 25µg/m3.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungarian government gives ultimatum to banks to revive lending

Hungarian central bank cuts O/N rate by 100bp

Eastern EU members building roads instead of railways

bneGREEN

US steel company makes plans for nuclear fusion

US steel company Nucor and Helion Energy plan to develop a 500-MWe nuclear fusion plant at one of Nucor’s steel manufacturing plants.

Microsoft mulling advanced nuclear strategy

Tech giant Microsoft is getting more heavily into small-scale advanced nuclear power for its data centres.

North Macedonia announces debut green bond issue

Money raised to be used by Energy Efficiency Fund to finance projects focused on environmental protection.

Earth’s energy imbalance – world is starting to cook

The earth’s energy is out of balance and the world is starting to cook, says a new report. The authors include James Hansen, who testified to the US Congress on global heating as long ago as 1988.

Greek agriculture devastated for five or more years

Storm Daniel wiped out a quarter of Greece’s annual farming production, as a result of deadly flash flooding that submerged fields and drowned livestock.

US steel company makes plans for nuclear fusion
20 hours ago
Microsoft mulling advanced nuclear strategy
1 day ago
North Macedonia announces debut green bond issue
1 day ago
Earth’s energy imbalance – world is starting to cook
2 days ago
Greek agriculture devastated for five or more years
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    6 days ago
  2. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    5 days ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    5 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  5. Iranian paper warns Azerbaijan of ‘changes in Baku’ if it presses home advantage against Armenia
    2 days ago
  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    6 days ago
  4. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    16 days ago
  5. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss