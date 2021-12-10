European gas storage falling fast, on course to end the heating season with only 10% left in storage

Gas storage in Europe continues to fall at worrying rates, suggesting storage levels will fall to their lowest level in ten years of around 10% by the end of the heating in the last week of March.
Storage levels of gas peaked this year at a level of 77.5% on October 22 when European tanks held 864.8TWh worth of gas, according to AGSI+ aggregated gas storage inventory – the lowest level in volume terms since 2013 and its lowest level in percentage terms for a decade.
With November already the coldest in five years Europe has already draw significant amounts of gas as the heating season gets under way and storage levels have fallen to 64% as of December 8 – same level as of January 13 in 2020.
Last year the storage peaked on October 11 when the tanks were 95.8% full following a mild winter in 2019 so not only is gas storage depletion levels running about a month of last year, but last year tanks held some 20%age points more gas.
In 2020 the storage bottomed out on March 24 with tanks holding 30% of their capacity. If this year follows the same trends as last year the heating season will end in the last week of March 2022 with tanks only 10% full – its lowest level in a decade.
|
DATE
|
GAS IN STORAGE (TWh)
|
% FULL
|
2021-10-20
|
864.8
|
77.5
|
2021-03-25
|
335.7
|
30.0
|
2020-10-11
|
1079.4
|
95.8
|
2020-03-31
|
609.0
|
54.2
|
2019-10-28
|
1095.0
|
97.9
|
2019-03-21
|
446.8
|
40.5
|
2018-10-25
|
958.9
|
87.0
|
2018-03-30
|
196.2
|
17.8
|
2017-10-29
|
975.8
|
89.0
|
2017-03-28
|
285.2
|
25.7
|
2016-10-09
|
1005.0
|
90.7
|
2016-04-01
|
373.0
|
34.9
|
2015-10-12
|
879.4
|
84.2
|
2015-04-09
|
275.4
|
27.0
|
2014-10-26
|
912.3
|
93.7
|
2014-03-28
|
438.5
|
47.3
|
2013-10-30
|
787.1
|
85.5
|
2013-04-12
|
207.1
|
24.7
|
2012-10-25
|
758.7
|
92.4
|
2012-04-01
|
351.9
|
43.2
|
2011-10-16
|
633.1
|
95.4
|
2011-03-25
|
273.2
|
43.9
|
source: AGSI+