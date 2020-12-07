Facebook pays $53,000 fine for breaching Russian personal data storage law

Facebook pays $53,000 fine for breaching Russian personal data storage law
Facebook has paid a RUB4mn ($53,000) fine for violating Russia’s personal data storage law.
By East West Digital News in Moscow December 7, 2020

Facebook has paid a RUB4mn ($53,000) fine, which was levied in February, for violating Russia’s personal data storage law. Proceedings against the company have been dropped, Russian state-run news agencies reported  without specifying whether or not Facebook now complies with the law, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

During the past few years the regulator Roskomnadzor requested Facebook and Twitter several times to report on their compliance with the law. The digital giants held an ambiguous position, sending both positive and negative signals on the matter.

A range of other international businesses including AlibabaAliExpressApple, and Google  have been more law-abiding, managing to transfer user data from foreign data centres to Russia.

According to a legislation applicable since September 2015, companies operating in Russia are required to store Russian users’ or clients’ personal data on servers physically located in the country. Numerous foreign and domestic players were concerned, including global players who tended to store their users’ data in borderless clouds (see white paper by EWDN and EY).

Under a new law imposing stiffer fines that President Vladimir Putin signed in December 2019, fines for repeat offences go up to RUB18mn (almost $290,000).

The authorities may even block access to their sites from Russia – as was the case with LinkedIn in 2016, following two court decisions.

 

 

