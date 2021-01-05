FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected

FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
Change in FDI inflow and greenfield FDI commitments in Central, Southeast and Eastern Europe.
By bne IntelliNews January 5, 2021

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to countries in Central, Eastern and Southeast Europe fell by 58% year-on-year in the first half of 2020, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and lockdown curbed economic activity, according to a report from the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (wiiw) released in December. 

The decline was steeper than the 49% global fall, though less severe than the 75% decline in FDI in developed economies, the annual wiiw FDI Report showed. However, there were substantial variations in how severely the impact of the pandemic was on FDI across the CEE region and the negative FDI inflows to Russia dragged down the result for the region. In the eastern EU members, FDI fell by just 35% and the fall was as small as 8% in the Western Balkans. Meanwhile, a decline of around 40% was recorded in both the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) — excluding Russia — as well as in Ukraine and Turkey. 

wiiw economists forecast that FDI inflows should return to pre-COVID levels in about two years. Both CEE’s EU members and parts of the Western Balkans could benefit from near-shoring of production by major Western multinationals, as they re-think their supply chains. 

“Over the long run technological change — especially in the automotive industry — will change the structure of value chains and may see Western investors return investments from Eastern Europe to their home markets,” says the report. 

They warn, however, that “the takeover of domestic-oriented sectors by national capital and economic nationalism may reduce foreign investment in Eastern Europe”. 

By segment, wiiw reports that the capital pledged in greenfield investment projects across the region fell by 23%, less than the global decline. “Low commitments in greenfield investments continued also in the third quarter and amounted to 41% lower in the first three quarters of 2020 than in the previous year,” said the report. “However, the bulk of the decline in capital commitments in [Central, Southeast and Eastern Europe] CESEE can be attributed to Russia and Kazakhstan as a response to low international oil prices.”

Within the region, the eastern EU members did particularly well, seeing a fall in the number of greenfield investment projects of only 21%, while the investment value dropped by 16% in the first three quarters of 2020. Despite the adverse circumstances, four countries — Czechia, Latvia, Poland and Slovenia — “all received higher amounts of investment commitment than a year earlier, indicating the steady commitment of investors, especially in the real estate sector”, the report said.

Manufacturing was more vulnerable to the recession than other sectors, but investment continued in the automotive industry — an important component of the Central European economies — which is “under pressure to reduce the burden on the climate and to introduce profound technological changes, even while suffering a drop in demand during the COVID-19 crisis”, said wiiw. “The main current challenges to the automotive industry include the rise of electric cars, CO2 fleet emission targets, autonomous and connected driving.”

The industry accounted for as much as 38% of manufacturing production in Slovakia, 28% in the Czech Republic, 26% in Hungary and 23% in Romania.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BALKAN BLOG: Women's political representation or real political power?

Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia

Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors

News

Arrera Automobili aims to launch Albania’s first supercar

28-year-old car designer Qendrim Thaqi has put together a team of engineers and body designers to work on the Illyrian Pure Sport.

Kyrgyz lawmakers back controversial economic amnesty for individuals with illegally obtained financial assets

Move on eve of presidential election will heighten fears that organised crime is a growing threat to democracy in Kyrgyzstan.

Hungarian towns fear bankruptcy after government halves local business tax

Opposition parties accuse the government of taking revenge for local election defeats by financially bleeding their cities.

Romania’s new government announces austerity measures

PM Citu plans tight income measures supportive of the 7%-of-GDP budget deficit target alongside further support for companies and employees hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Russian corporate profits at 2017 levels in October, but ahead of the last four years in m/m terms

Corporate profits bounced back strongly in October on the back of the summer’s rapid recovery from the lockdowns in the second quarter that saw retail sales return to about the same level as they were at in September 2019.

Arrera Automobili aims to launch Albania’s first supercar
23 hours ago
Kyrgyz lawmakers back controversial economic amnesty for individuals with illegally obtained financial assets
1 day ago
Hungarian towns fear bankruptcy after government halves local business tax
3 days ago
Romania’s new government announces austerity measures
2 days ago
Russian corporate profits at 2017 levels in October, but ahead of the last four years in m/m terms
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
    8 days ago
  2. Russian petrochemical giant Sibur closes $11bn joint venture deal to build Amur Gas Chemical plant with China’s Sinopec
    7 days ago
  3. Russia reserves gain $28bn in 2020 to reach $583bn as of November, but make-up has changed radically
    2 days ago
  4. China remains Russia's biggest trade partner, trade volumes with Belarus, Ukraine down, with UK up
    2 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2021 Turkey
    13 days ago
  1. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  2. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    28 days ago
  3. New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
    25 days ago
  4. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    1 month ago
  5. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    22 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss