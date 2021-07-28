First contactless store launched in Latvia

By bne IntelliNews July 28, 2021

Fuel retailer Neste announced on July 27 it had opened what it claims to be Latvia’s first ever entirely self-service store.

The new Neste Easy Deli contactless self-service store in Riga offers food and drinks rather than gas and screen wash. There will be a total of five such stores in Latvia – two in Riga and one each in Salaspils, Ogre and Tīnuži. The total investment in these stores is worth €500,000 according to the company.

The new concept stores use advanced RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology for contactless self-service, which simultaneously scans all customer’s purchases, for example, through a shopping bag or a backpack.

The stores will have no shopping bags, freshly made takeaway meals will be offered in packaging made of environment-friendly materials, and disposable cups and lids are also made of eco-friendly materials.

These fully automated stores can be accessed using the Neste mobile app, which acts as an entry key. Purchases can be paid for with a bank card.

 

