Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019

Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
Oleksiy Arestovych, advisor to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy predicted the war with Russia with stunning accuracy two years before it happened
By Cameron Jones in Kyiv March 16, 2022

In 2019 Oleksiy Arestovych, advisor to the Office of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, eerily predicted, with stunning accuracy, how events in Ukraine would unfold in 2022. 

In an interview with Ukrainian news channel "Apostrophe.ua," Arestovych believed that Nato accession was Ukraine's only hope of securing its independence. "If we don't join Nato, it's gonna be absorption by Russia within 10-12 years," he said.

However, the choice was not simple and Ukraine has found itself stuck between a rock and a hard place, while also stating that any talk of Ukrainian accession to Nato would "provoke Russia to launch a large-scale military operation against Ukraine." Ukraine's price for joining Nato, he said, would be large-scale war with Russia.

Arestovych believed that Russia would have the goal of degrading Ukrainian infrastructure and turning the country into a "devastated territory" in order to make the territory of Ukraine "uninteresting" to Nato. Russia would seek to destroy as much of Ukraine as it could prior to it being accepted into Nato, due to Russia not wanting to confront Nato directly, Arestovych said. Ukraine becomes "uninteresting to Nato as a devastated territory," he said.

Arestovych predicted that a large-scale Russian invasion that ended with Russia's defeat and was followed by Ukraine entering Nato would be the best option and one that would secure Ukraine's independence.

Perhaps most spooky of all, however, was the almost pinpoint accuracy with which Arestovych predicted the nature of Russia's attack. He described an air offensive, followed by invasions from the four separate armies Russia had created on Ukraine's borders. The invasions would involve a siege of Kyiv, an encirclement of Ukraine's forces in Donbas, an advance out of Crimea aimed at securing the peninsula's water supply and another assault from the territory of Belarus. He believed Russia would seek to create other "people's republics" like those in Donetsk and Luhansk throughout Ukraine.

In 2019 Arestovych believed the possibility of the invasion was "99.9%." He said that the "period between 2020-2022 was the most critical" for the inevitable Russian assault on Ukraine.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EU announces fourth wave of Russian sanctions

Russo-Ukraine peace negotiations turn on the “worst possible acceptable deal”

OPINION: Frontline state refugee bonds can finance Ukraine influx

News

Russian steel imports banned in EU's fourth sanctions package

The European Union has approved and enacted a fourth sanction package against Russia for the military invasion of Ukraine, which includes an import ban on steel.

Russia expelled from Council of Europe

Russia has left the Council of Europe after 28 years of membership. The leading human rights body drew up the convention on human rights in the wake of WWII.

Russian law prepares path for nationalisation of foreign companies

New legislation in Russia prepares the ground for the mass nationalisation of companies which have withdrawn from Russia. It starts by handing over the running of the companies to state-appointed managers.

EU announces fourth wave of Russian sanctions

The European Union has announced the fourth package of Russian sanctions on March 15 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Metals conspicuously absent from expanded western sanctions lists

EU, US and UK sanctions are ramping up in the hope of compelling Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine. Yet Russia's metallurgy industry has so far largely avoided sanctions.

Russian steel imports banned in EU's fourth sanctions package
59 minutes ago
Russia expelled from Council of Europe
1 hour ago
Russian law prepares path for nationalisation of foreign companies
1 hour ago
EU announces fourth wave of Russian sanctions
1 hour ago
Metals conspicuously absent from expanded western sanctions lists
8 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    3 days ago
  2. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    5 days ago
  3. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    7 days ago
  4. Ukrainian IT company moves offices from ‘pro-Russian’ Serbia to Croatia
    7 days ago
  5. Russia strikes back with counter sanctions in an escalating economic war, banning commodity exports for the rest of 2022
    7 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    3 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    13 days ago
  3. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    19 days ago
  4. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    5 days ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss