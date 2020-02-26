Founders of Russian Yandex.Food to quit the company

Russian internet major Yandex has seen an exodus of managers from its foodtech subsidiaries. The founders of Yandex.Food Maxim Firsov and Sergei Polissar, as well as Mikhail Peregudov of Yandex.Chef, who have quit, RBC business portal reported on February 25 citing the announcement of the company.

As reported by bne IntelliNews, Yandex is facing increased competition in the foodtech segment from the joint venture of Sberbank and rival internet major Mail.ru.

Yandex noted, however, that the founders of the foodtech services acquired by the internet major will keep consulting the new team of Yandex.Food headed by Dmitry Masyuk.

Yandex.Lavka, the fast-growing express grocery delivery service will be separated into a stand-alone unit. Possible new start-ups in the segment from Firsov and Polissar are to watch for.

Last year Yandex.Food (Yandex.Eda) said it would try the B2B segment, allowing the clients to place orders on behalf of their employers, similarly to corporate accounts already functioning for Yandex.Taxi service. The Delivery Club, Yandex.Eda main competitor controlled by Mail.ru major, has tested the corporate deliveries about five years ago and does not intend to repeat the exposure.