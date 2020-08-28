FPRI BMB Russia: government has no idea how many companies it owns

The Russian government has no idea how many state-owned enterprises (SOEs) there are, a new report from the Audit Chamber argues.

Data on the number of SOEs from Rosimushestvo, Rosstat, and the Federal Tax Service differ widely, with figures ranging from under 1,000 to over 1,600 (see chart below).

Furthermore, information about these companies is almost never analyzed. In reports to the government, Russia’s economy ministry only evaluates the health of the ten largest state-owned firms. This means that over 90% of Russian state-owned JSCs operate in a “grey zone,” in which their activities are largely unknown.

Liberal Russian economists have long argued that the state’s dominant role in the economy has hindered the development of competitive and innovative firms. However, the size of the public sector makes it impossible to quickly reduce, so the government should work to increase the efficiency of state enterprises.

This will be difficult to do, the Audit Chamber argues, when the government has such a loose grasp on the presence and activities of the firms themselves.

