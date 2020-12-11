FPRI BMB Russia: government releases mandated phone app software list

FPRI BMB Russia: government releases mandated phone app software list
The Russian government has released a list of 29 apps that have to be preinstalled on any phone sold in Russia drawing mostly on the software from Russia's leading tech companies
By FPRI BMB Russia December 11, 2020

After much delay, lawmakers have determined which Russian-made apps must come pre-installed on smartphones sold in Russia under the so-called “law against Apple.” Recall, last December, Putin signed into law a bill that mandates all smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and Smart TVs in Russia come preloaded with domestic software. The legislation did not sit well with Apple, which forbids preinstalling third-party apps on its hardware and threatened to leave the Russian market as a result. The legislation was supposed to enter into force on July 1, but it’s been held up in the bureaucracy.

Which apps did the government choose? MinTsifry selected 29 software programs out of 100 contenders. Thirteen belong to Mail.ru Group and five belong to Yandex. Mail.ru’s email app, ICQ messenger, Marusya voice assistant, news aggregator, OK Live streaming service, and Vkontakte will be mandated. Yandex won out on the browser, search engine, maps, and cloud storage apps. From Kaspersky Labs, the government selected an anti-virus and an office software. Vedomosti’s mobile app was chosen in the media category. Lastly, the state-run Mir payment system and government services apps will be required on each phone.

According to an analyst from Mobile Research Group, the government’s selections show that it’s much more interested in supporting certain tech firms than listening to the population’s desires. Mail.ru’s ICQ messenger, for instance, is obsolete in comparison to Telegram. The government will finalize the list after a review on December 15. The Bell predicts that the legislation will enter into effect around April 1, 2021.

Apple hasn’t responded to the latest news, but there’s no doubt that the company is not interested in downloading a messenger system associated with the siloviki, a voice assistant that would compete with Siri, and an anti-virus software that has been banned from use within the U.S. government.

-

This article originally appeared in FPRI's BMB Russia newsletter. Click here to learn more about BMB Russia and subscribe to the newsletter.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google

Huawei’s economic influence in Hungary is growing

Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet

Tech

Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do

Sli.do’s technology for virtual meetings became particularly relevant in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic forced offices to shift to remote working.

Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google

Seznam.cz claims Google abused its dominant position on the Czech market.

Swedish startup Juni fuses with Lithuanian fintech community

Juni joins more than 200 fintech companies that have already established offices in Lithuania.

Huawei’s economic influence in Hungary is growing

One-seventh of Huawei's European spending took place in Hungary last year, according to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by the Chinese company.

Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet

Authorities accuse critics of the measure of being Nato stooges.

Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
13 hours ago
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
13 hours ago
Swedish startup Juni fuses with Lithuanian fintech community
1 day ago
Huawei’s economic influence in Hungary is growing
2 days ago
Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  3. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    3 days ago
  4. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    6 days ago
  5. The Snapback: Russia and EM markets see massive inflows
    4 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    17 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  3. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    11 days ago
  4. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  5. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss