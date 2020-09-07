FPRI BMB Ukraine: The battle for control over NABU

FPRI BMB Ukraine: The battle for control over NABU
The Constitutional Court declared illegal a 2015 presidential decree appointing Artem Sytnyk as the first head of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU)
By bne IntelliNews September 7, 2020

The Constitutional Court declared illegal a 2015 presidential decree appointing Artem Sytnyk as the first (and so far, only) director of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the Court announced on August 28 (Interfax Ukraine).

Sytnyk has been the target of constant pressure pretty much since his appointment, owing his longevity at the helm of the Bureau in great part to the support of Western countries as well as the IMF. During the Poroshenko presidency, prosecutors raided the NABU offices in 2016 and opened a case targeting Sytnyk the following year (Reuters). Many also expected the director to be fired when Volodymyr Zelenskiy reshuffled the government in early March, and there are unconfirmed claims that the president’s office pushed for the Constitutional Court to take this decision.

The gist of the legal argument is that Sytnyk was appointed thanks to a presidential decree, though the president’s prerogative to appoint the NABU director is not specified in the Constitution (though it is mentioned in the law on NABU). Previous attempts to amend the Constitution were rebuked on the grounds that this would jeopardise the NABU's independence.

The current status of the NABU head is unclear: the Court’s decision is, in theory, final, though Transparency International Ukraine argues in a legal analysis that “it would be wrong to consider that it should be followed by [his] dismissal.” It's important to note that while Sytnyk was officially appointed by Poroshenko, he was chosen as head of NABU following an open and transparent competition. Zelenskiy also declared on Monday that Sytnyk remained the acting director (NV)

What happens next? Western countries are most likely trying to prevent the removal of Sytnyk, the director of what is sometimes considered the only successful anti-corruption agency set up after the 2014 revolution, but those efforts haven’t been very overt so far: a statement released by the G7 group of ambassadors expressed support for “Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions,” but mentioned neither the NABU nor Sytnyk by name.

 

-

This article originally appeared in FPRI's BMB Ukraine newsletter. Click here to learn more about BMB Ukraine and subscribe to the newsletter.

Related Content

Ukraine aims to recruit Belarus' IT workers

COMMENT: How Covid-19 is changing international business and politics

Ukraine's court cancels anti-corruption agency director appointment

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine aims to recruit Belarus' IT workers

COMMENT: How Covid-19 is changing international business and politics

Ukraine's court cancels anti-corruption agency director appointment

Opinion

The Tajik election—Stick not twist for Moscow

Nevertheless, one analyst holds that the Kremlin “sees growing discontent” with dictator of three decades Emomali Rahmon and “probably understands that very soon he will be unable to prevent a social explosion”.

COMMENT: How Covid-19 is changing international business and politics

Ever since the plague in Athens in 430 BC described by Thucydides, epidemics have followed movements of people and changed the course of history. Today Covid-19 risks challenging the foundations of business in our modern interconnected world

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy asks the EU to clarify membership prospects for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week gave a rare interview to a foreign news outlet. The whole discussion, published on August 25 by Euronews, is largely unremarkable. There’s one quote worth talking about, however: will Ukraine ever join the EU?

International mediation mechanism for Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict “does not seem fit for purpose” says former co-chair

Noting July skirmishes took place far from contested Nagorno Karabakh territory, former US diplomat says clashes “may have unleashed a dangerous new geopolitical dynamic” partly given their proximity to strategic oil and gas pipelines.

TURKEY INSIGHT: How Ankara is selling more “fake” domestic USD papers to dollar-short state banks

Ex-central banker says FX bonds in question are “theoretical” as they’re not issued in line with international law. Refers to ‘local dollars’ printed by Turkish Treasury. Market unsettled by "financial alchemy".

The Tajik election—Stick not twist for Moscow
4 days ago
COMMENT: How Covid-19 is changing international business and politics
5 days ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy asks the EU to clarify membership prospects for Ukraine
10 days ago
International mediation mechanism for Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict “does not seem fit for purpose” says former co-chair
10 days ago
TURKEY INSIGHT: How Ankara is selling more “fake” domestic USD papers to dollar-short state banks
13 days ago

Most Read

  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    4 days ago
  2. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    7 days ago
  3. Russia’s permafrost is melting
    13 days ago
  4. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    17 days ago
  5. SCOOP: Leaked emails of Trump-linked ‘Russian spy’ Kilimnik reveal full story of Ukraine back channels to the EU
    7 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    4 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    22 days ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    7 days ago
  4. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    17 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    22 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss