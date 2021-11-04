FPRI BMB Ukraine Zelenskiy goes to COP26 in Glasgow

FPRI BMB Ukraine Zelenskiy goes to COP26 in Glasgow
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of two ecological time bombs in Europe during the COP26 conference: Crimea and Donbas
By FPRI BMB Ukraine November 4, 2021

Participating in the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on November 1-2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presented new emission reduction goals and warned of “two eco-bombs in the centre of Europe: the occupied Crimea and part of the Ukrainian Donbas.”

“The Crimean peninsula with its unique flora and fauna has become a naval base of the Russian Federation. And in parts of Donbas, there [is] flooding of mines, soil degradation, [and a] lack of drinking water. And all this takes place now. This is a common threat to the whole world. In our time, disaster, no matter where it happens, affects everyone,” the President said during a speech at the conference.

By 2030, Ukraine plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 65% and to achieve climate neutrality by 2060. Agreed upon in July after months of heated discussions, this new goal corresponds to a stabilization or a slight reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to now.

The Ukrainian leader also mentioned the ongoing gas crunch in his speech, stressing that the implementation of the Paris Agreement is under threat — the gas shortage has led to a significant increase in prices, which forces countries to use coal.

Zelenskiy’s speech was delayed by a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, where they discussed the “security situation in Donbas.” On the sidelines of the conference, the Ukrainian president also met with several other leaders in Glasgow, including the UK’s Boris Johnson, Canada’s Justin Trudeau, Germany’s Angela Merkel, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Ukraine ranks fourth among the 45 signatories of the UN Framework Convention in terms of emission reductions. Still, it faces problems linked to climate change, mainly extreme weather events, like wildfires, heatwaves, and droughts (see BMB Ukraine’s September report from Kherson). Ukraine’s greenhouse emissions have decreased drastically since 1990 — by comparison, they were 62.4% lower in 2019, but this is primarily due to the decline of the industrial sector and repeated economic crises.

Meanwhile, environmental activists are calling for “more ambitious actions.”The goals presented “[do] not offer anything radically new, and most of the proposed measures are already spelled out in other strategic state documents,” Ecoaction, one of Ukraine’s main environmental NGOs, declared. “Most of the funds needed to implement these climate policies should be available, and the main challenge (the political one, particularly) will be to direct them in the right direction, rather than maintaining the status quo.”

 

 

Related Content

bneGREEN: Climate Investment Funds issues new generation of green bonds worth $500mn

EBRD predicts Ukraine’s economic recovery will gather momentum to 3.5% growth this year and next

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Cabinet reshuffle under way

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Climate Investment Funds issues new generation of green bonds worth $500mn

EBRD predicts Ukraine’s economic recovery will gather momentum to 3.5% growth this year and next

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Cabinet reshuffle under way

Opinion

COMMENT: Bosnia faces its most profound post-war crisis

Threats to withdraw Bosnian Serbs from state institutions threaten to plunge the country into a deep and prolonged constitutional and security crisis.

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Cabinet reshuffle under way

A Cabinet reshuffle is underway in Kyiv. Rumours of the impending reorganisation gained traction last week after Servant of the People faction head Davyd Arakhamia said that at least four personnel changes were under consideration.

THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: German traffic light coalition could worsen frictions with CEE

A new centre-left government in Berlin could help create a two-tier Europe, especially if it promotes rule of law penalties.

Pyaterochka CEO sees growing demand for convenience in a post-COVID world

As consolidation continues apace in the Russian food retail market, a dramatic shift in consumer behaviour is keeping sector leaders on their toes.

COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm

It’s one thing encountering fakes and disinformation online, it’s quite another when someone fabricates a fake that strives to destroy your own life and career. This is what has just happened to me – a journalist with 20-year experience.

COMMENT: Bosnia faces its most profound post-war crisis
1 day ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Cabinet reshuffle under way
2 days ago
THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: German traffic light coalition could worsen frictions with CEE
2 days ago
Pyaterochka CEO sees growing demand for convenience in a post-COVID world
6 days ago
COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
15 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    13 days ago
  2. Nord Stream 2 poses no threat to European energy security: Germany
    3 days ago
  3. Erdogan reportedly pulls out of COP26 after security downgrade
    3 days ago
  4. Tajikistan approves Chinese plan to construct security base near Afghan border
    7 days ago
  5. Turkey now Ukraine’s top foreign investor, with already booming free trade set to grow further
    3 days ago
  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    20 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    15 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    13 days ago
  4. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    13 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: It isn’t the ‘Usual Suspect' who is really 'weaponising gas'
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss