FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy is the political disappointment of 2020

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy is the political disappointment of 2020
20% of respondents in a poll by Ukraine's Razumkov Center named president Zelenskiy as “politician of the year” — but 42% said he was the political “disappointment of 2020”
By FPRI BMB Ukraine December 17, 2020

According to a new sociological survey from the Razumkov Center, 20% of respondents from across Ukraine named Zelenskiy as “politician of the year” — but a much greater portion, 42%, deemed him the political “disappointment of 2020.”

At the same time, distrust in Ukraine’s parliament and cabinet is incredibly high — 75% and 76%, respectively. Only 20% of respondents deemed the current government better than the previous one; 30% held the opposite opinion and 41% said it’s no different than the last.

These negative approval ratings align with the general assessment given to the current state of affairs in Ukraine. Only 16.5% of respondents felt that the country is moving in the right direction, whereas two-thirds (67%) said things are going the wrong way.

Notably, these figures are a far cry from the 2019 results. According to last year’s survey, 46% of respondents named Zelenskiy as politician of the year. Moreover, the relative majority — 44% compared to 36% — believed the country was heading in the right direction.

“The vast majority (71%) of citizens believe that in 2020 the situation in the country as a whole has deteriorated, only 3% believe that it has improved and 20% [believe] that it hasn’t changed” the Razumkov Center underscores (in 2019, these figures were quite different: 29%, 14%, and 47%%, respectively).

The most common responses regarding areas of “deterioration” were prices and tariffs (81%), the economic situation (76%), the level of stability (74%), and healthcare (72%). On a scale of one to five, respondents ranked Ukraine’s economic situation in 2020 a two.

What’s more, there doesn’t appear to be much hope for change in the near future. Only 8% of respondents are expecting the country’s economic situation to improve in the next three months, while 41% are bracing for things to get worse.

-

This article originally appeared in FPRI's BMB Ukraine newsletter. Click here to learn more about BMB  Ukraine and subscribe to the newsletter.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine's November inflation rose to 3.8%

FPRI BMB Ukraine: 450,000 Ukrainian migrant workers returned home due to pandemic

Ukraine's GDP slows down to 5.2% in 10M20

Opinion

FPRI BMB Russia: Government attempts to cap soaring food prices

Food prices have come into the government’s focus after Putin dressed down ministers over food inflation during an economic meeting last week.

Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!

Unemployment, post-COVID hopes, and moving gas: This and more in Eurasianet’s monthly briefing on the Eurasian Economic Union.

STOLYPIN: Corruption steals back into the Russian political agenda as Mishustin and Krasnov target the institutional profiteers

General Prosecutor Igor Krasnov has been busy. On 9 December, he chaired a conclave of the heads of law enforcement agencies on the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Plan for 2018-2020.

FPRI BMB Russia: Khabarovsk protests petering out

Protests over the arrest of former Khabarovsk governor Sergei Furgal continue in the Far East, but with only 150 people turning out as temperatures plunge, experts believe the protests have run their course to no effect

FPRI BMB Ukraine: 450,000 Ukrainian migrant workers returned home due to pandemic

Oleksandra Slobodian, a migration expert at the CEDOS think-tank, breaks down some of the available statistics on Ukrainian labour migration during the pandemic.

FPRI BMB Russia: Government attempts to cap soaring food prices
1 day ago
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
5 days ago
STOLYPIN: Corruption steals back into the Russian political agenda as Mishustin and Krasnov target the institutional profiteers
5 days ago
FPRI BMB Russia: Khabarovsk protests petering out
5 days ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: 450,000 Ukrainian migrant workers returned home due to pandemic
7 days ago

Most Read

  1. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  2. New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
    5 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Corruption steals back into the Russian political agenda as Mishustin and Krasnov target the institutional profiteers
    5 days ago
  4. Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
    6 days ago
  5. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    3 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    23 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    15 days ago
  3. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  4. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    17 days ago
  5. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    9 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss