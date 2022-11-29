Gazprom admits Moldova paid its bills but keeps December deliveries at under half of contracted amount

Gazprom admits Moldova paid its bills but keeps December deliveries at under half of contracted amount
By bne IntelliNews November 29, 2022

Gazprom has announced that Moldovagaz paid the bills for the natural gas delivered in November so it decided “not to reduce the volume of natural gas transported to the Republic of Moldova”, reported Deschide.md quoting a tweet from the Russian gas company.

However, this means that Gazprom will keep its deliveries to Moldova in December at under half of the contracted amount — just like it did in November.

"Company Moldovagaz has eliminated the irregularities in payments to Gazprom for the current supplies of Russian gas in November. Gazprom received the money for gas stuck on the territory of Ukraine meant for consumers in Moldova," the company said according to Prime news agency.

"In this context, a decision was made not to reduce gas supply to the Sudzha gas metering station for transit to Moldova."

Gzprom also warned Moldova to pay its future gas bills in time, or else the gas deliveries will be terminated.

“Due to Moldova’s frequent payment breaches,” Gazprom said it “reserves the right to cut or stop exports in case of further problems”.

It’s a surprising statement, given that the party that is breaching the contract is Gazprom.

Gazprom previously announced its deliveries will be 56% of the contractual terms in December, citing technical problems in Ukraine.

Under the contract signed in 2021, Gazprom is supposed to deliver 189mn cubic metres of gas to Moldova proper in December and 217mn cubic metres to Transnistria — meaning 406mn cubic metres, or 13.5mn cubic metres per day, in total. However, it has been delivering less than agreed, namely 5.7mn cubic meters per day since October.

Moldova’s state energy trader announced that it already owns a buffer in excess of 200mn cubic meters, stored mainly in Ukraine. This should cover the country’s consumption for nearly two months — including the consumption in Moldova proper only, though, and not the separatist Transnistria region.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Putin tells Scholz Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure inevitable, rejects Biden’s call for talks

bneGREEN: Energy efficiency investment turns the corner in 2022, but more is needed

ING: Europe faces stiff competition for natural gas

News

Turkey’s Syria, Iraq air strikes conducted with knowledge of Russia, US, says academic

Professor also says she expects Iran to carry out land operation in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Putin tells Scholz Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure inevitable, rejects Biden’s call for talks

Speaking to a Western leader for the first time since September, Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure were “inevitable,” and rejected US calls for talks.

Tehran’s main street reverts to pre-revolutionary name on Google Maps

The late-night edit by an unknown actor is the latest tussle in a battle of wills between those who support the current Islamic regime and those who look back to the Pahlavi monarchy.

Slovak government faces vote of no-confidence next week

The vote comes as public support for the government has collapsed amid political divisions and defections and the perceived failure of the cabinet to get a grip on the worsening cost of living crisis.

Pro-Russian ex-interior minister to head Serbia’s intelligence service

Aleksandar Vulin was a staunchly pro-Russian member of the former government, who paid a high-profile visit to Moscow in August.

Turkey’s Syria, Iraq air strikes conducted with knowledge of Russia, US, says academic
3 hours ago
Putin tells Scholz Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure inevitable, rejects Biden’s call for talks
1 day ago
Tehran’s main street reverts to pre-revolutionary name on Google Maps
1 day ago
Slovak government faces vote of no-confidence next week
1 day ago
Pro-Russian ex-interior minister to head Serbia’s intelligence service
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  2. Pashinyan refuses to sign CSTO declaration after bloc's failure to help Armenia
    8 days ago
  3. Gazprom unveils its biggest investment programme in eight years as it begins to reorientate to the east
    9 days ago
  4. The sudden death of Belarus’ foreign minister
    5 days ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    10 days ago
  1. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  2. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    1 month ago
  3. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  4. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    10 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss