Georgia reports first coronavirus case

Georgia reports first coronavirus case
Georgians returning from Azerbaijan have brought the coronavirus with them.
By bne IntellIiNews February 26, 2020

Georgia has reported its first case of coronavirus, local media said on February 26.

Georgia is the first Caucasus country to confirm a case of the deadly virus, which has swept through nearby Iran in recent weeks killing 19 people of all age groups. Azerbaijan, meanwhile, has reportedly quarantined more than a dozen people in the southern city of Jalilibad following suspicion they were carrying the virus. 

Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said an infected Georgian man, who was travelling from Iran via Azerbaijan, was hospitalised upon entry to the country.

"He was immediately taken to hospital from the border checkpoint," she said.

The minister added the man had arrived back in Georgia via Azerbaijan on a 12-person minibus. The other passengers on the bus are also now believed to be in isolation.

"Coronavirus positive was only in one case," Tikaradze added.

Earlier, Georgia closed its borders to Iranians entering, following the outbreak in that country, but remained open to citizens of nearby Azerbaijan and returning nationals.

“The government of Georgia is in constant communication with the Iranian authorities in order to receive the updates about the situation on the ground and the current preventive measures there,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths

Armenian PM calls into question basis of talks with Azerbaijan

OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan

News

Ukraine appoints new top management of power generation major Centrenergo, Kolomoisky physically bars them from office

The Ukrainian government has appointed a new top manager for power generation company Centrenergo but protestors reportedly connected to oligarch Kolomoisky bar their entry to offices

Russia’s RTS crashes below 1,400 in the worst sell-off since 2008 as coronavirus pandemic fears grip emerging markets

The full impact of the coronavirus pandemic fears hit the Russian stock market in the last days of February. The leading Russia Trading System (RTS) index has crashed by 266 points from its peak in the third week of January, down more than 10% YTD.

Poland’s stock market suffers heavy losses amidst fears of coronavirus spread

The main index of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, WIG, fell 4.29% on February 27.

General election 2020: Slovakia on the eve of political changes

A total of 25 political parties will be running in the Slovak elections and the polls are predicting a shake up of the current government.

Azerbaijan ambassador pledges to increase investments in Ukraine 'up to $1.5bn-$2bn' in 2020

Azerbaijan is going to increase investments in Ukraine ten-fold to $1.5bn-$2bn in 2020, Baku's ambassador to Kyiv Azer Khudiyev told news agency Ukrinform this week.

Ukraine appoints new top management of power generation major Centrenergo, Kolomoisky physically bars them from office
7 hours ago
Russia’s RTS crashes below 1,400 in the worst sell-off since 2008 as coronavirus pandemic fears grip emerging markets
11 hours ago
Poland’s stock market suffers heavy losses amidst fears of coronavirus spread
13 hours ago
General election 2020: Slovakia on the eve of political changes
21 hours ago
Azerbaijan ambassador pledges to increase investments in Ukraine 'up to $1.5bn-$2bn' in 2020
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    8 days ago
  2. Russia becomes a safe haven in an increasingly turbulent world
    11 days ago
  3. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    11 days ago
  4. Market interventions: the case of the US sanctions on Russia
    3 days ago
  5. Top Iranian officials contract Covid-19 at chilling speed
    3 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    11 days ago
  2. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    23 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    8 days ago
  4. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    10 days ago
  5. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    10 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss