Georgia’s exports hit new record in October after 32% y/y growth

Georgia’s exports hit new record in October after 32% y/y growth
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest November 16, 2021

Georgia’s exports surged by 32% y/y to $411mn in October, and the growth compared to October 2019 was equally impressive at 29%, according to data released by the statistics office Geostat.

In January-October, the country’s exports rose by 24.9% y/y (to $3.39bn) and by 11% compared to the same period of 2019.

The country’s Minister of Economy Natia Turnava praised the performance, arguing that this is the result of the government’s import substitution policies.

Indeed the exports boast robust growth this year, but imports increased significantly as well in January-October: by 22.3% y/y (to $7.96bn, more than double the exports) and indeed by only 3% compared to the same period of 2019.

Detailed data available as of September reveals that even if the biggest contribution to the domestic exports in January-September (+26% y/y, to $2.17bn) was made by the ferro-alloys (+76% to $316mn) – which rose on higher prices – many other industries, mainly food processing and light industries, contributed as well.

Thus, the export of wine and fresh grapes rose by 16% y/y to $166mn, exports of hazelnuts by 40% y/y to $68.4mn and the exports of mineral water advanced sharply as well. The exports of T-shirts surged by 70% y/y to $48.5mn.

Georgia’s trade gap in October and for the whole 10-month period of the year increased compared to 2020 (+18% y/y and +20% y/y respectively), but it was slightly smaller compared to 2019 (-18% y/y in October alone and -2.2% for the 10-month period). It is unclear whether this was an effect of weaker domestic demand, depressed by the crisis, or a result of the import substitution. Data suggest a combined effect, with the exports making the biggest part of the contribution. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Georgia’s inflation picks up to 12.8% y/y, driven by food prices

THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: German traffic light coalition could worsen frictions with CEE

Georgia’s GDP in first nine months expands 11.3% y/y and 6.3% versus 2019

Data

Serbia's FX reserves at €16.3bn in October

Serbia’s gross NBS FX reserves amounted to €16.3bn at end-October, covering 145% of money supply (M1) and more than six months' worth of the country's import of goods and services, which is twice the level prescribed by the adequacy standard

Bulgaria’s inflation jumps to 6% y/y in October

Bulgaria’s consumer prices increased by 6% y/y in October, beating the nine-year peak reached a month ago when CPI grew by 4.8% y/y. The consumer price index (CPI) moved up 5.4% compared to December and by 1.8% month on month.

High food and energy prices push Serbia's inflation to 6.6%

Drought in Serbia adds to upward pressure from high international food and energy prices.

Polish CPI’s October surge confirmed at 6.8% y/y

The ongoing surge in consumer prices has spurred the National Bank of Poland into action twice already, raising interest rates from their all-time low of 0.1% to 1.25% in October and November.

Chip crunch and refinery accident send Romania’s industry to five-year low

Romania’s seasonally-adjusted industrial production index plunged by 4.6% in the third quarter of the year.

Serbia's FX reserves at €16.3bn in October
9 hours ago
Bulgaria’s inflation jumps to 6% y/y in October
9 hours ago
High food and energy prices push Serbia's inflation to 6.6%
9 hours ago
Polish CPI’s October surge confirmed at 6.8% y/y
11 hours ago
Chip crunch and refinery accident send Romania’s industry to five-year low
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    1 day ago
  2. Russia's population policy action plan to 2025 about to start
    4 days ago
  3. Serbian “sugar king” becomes banking tycoon
    6 days ago
  4. Lukashenko threatens to cut gas supplies to Yamal-Europe gas pipeline if EU imposes new sanctions, promises to send refugees dry firewood
    5 days ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    25 days ago
  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    25 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    27 days ago
  3. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    25 days ago
  4. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    22 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    1 day ago

Reports

Dismiss