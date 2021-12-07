Georgia’s manufacturing output up real 11.5% y/y in Q3

Georgia’s manufacturing output up real 11.5% y/y in Q3
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest December 7, 2021

The nominal value of the production generated by Georgia’s non-financial companies rose by 29% y/y in Q3 to GEL15.0bn ($4.81bn), the statistics office Geostat announced.

The growth rate of the production value expressed in US dollars is 30%.

Compared to the same quarter of 2019, before the crisis, the production value expressed in local and foreign currency increased by 18% and 11% respectively.

But a large part of the impressive growth rates reflects higher prices of food and metal in the third quarter this year, compared particularly to last year and partly compared to 2019. Geostat does not provide industrial production volume indices that would not include such effects.

The core manufacturing industries performed better than the average, since the average includes sectors such as accommodation, entertainment and arts which are still operating at very low capacity.

The value of the production generated by the manufacturing companies, expressed in local currency, surged by nearly one third compared to both Q3 last year and Q3 of 2019, to GEL3.63bn ($1.16bn) in the third quarter of 2021.

The high prices’ impact was particularly visible here: Industrial prices in the manufacturing sector rose by 18.2% y/y in Q3, eating most of the 32% y/y nominal advance.

However, even discounted for the manufacturing price inflation, the production value in Georgia’s manufacturing sector still expanded by a real 11.5% y/y. This figure includes an important base effect, since the manufacturing companies were operating at low capacity during 2020.

In the absence of an industrial production index, this metric (production value deflated by the price index) can be taken as an approximation for industrial production growth.

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, the production value in the manufacturing sector expanded by an annualised real rate of 2.9% per annum.

The two-year growth rate, calculated in order to avoid the base effects caused by the lockdown in 2020, was even stronger in the second quarter of this year when it was +4.2% per annum.

                 
GEORGIA Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21
PRODUCTION VALUE, USD mn, rolling 4Q                
By kind of economic activities, total 16,441 16,341.8 15,233.0 14,612.3 13,837.8 13,475.9 14,549.0 15,655.2
Agriculture, forestry and fishing 171.1 174.7 182.9 188.9 188.2 187.4 183.6 188.8
Mining and quarrying 284.3 293.8 314.5 344.1 355.2 370.5 377.5 374.8
Manufacturing 3,487 3,473 3,308 3,254 3,200 3,197 3,515 3,801
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 579.4 558.1 535.9 516.5 504.4 506.4 547.4 647.9
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 115.4 112.8 104.7 99.8 92.1 92.2 102.2 110.6
Construction 3,098.6 3,118.9 2,866.1 2,734.3 2,598.4 2,523.5 2,697.6 2,738.8
Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles ... 2,811.3 2,784.6 2,600.0 2,565.5 2,464.2 2,446.7 2,696.4 2,929.4
Transportation and storage 1,581.5 1,564.3 1,456.7 1,367.4 1,245.5 1,199.6 1,270.7 1,359.4
Accommodation and food service activities, o/w: 725.1 711.5 618.2 514.0 409.6 332.1 351.1 433.3
Accommodation 327.5 322.4 274.2 205.5 147.9 103.2 116.3 171.5
Food and beverage service activities 397.6 389.0 344.1 308.5 261.7 228.8 234.7 261.7
Information and communication 633.4 625.2 584.5 569.5 553.1 558.6 603.8 646.8
Real estate activities 535.1 533.2 494.9 465.7 405.1 354.7 364.3 391.9
Professional, scientific and technical activities 549.1 521.4 468.1 436.0 390.8 373.6 383.8 398.5
Administrative and support service activities 356.0 352.0 296.3 235.3 191.1 157.0 162.1 189.3
Education 159.4 158.2 156.0 154.5 152.4 150.3 151.1 151.7
Human health and social work activities 687.2 681.1 650.7 641.8 629.2 622.1 657.5 714.6
Arts, entertainment and recreation 611.6 624.2 548.1 482.8 422.4 372.6 450.4 541.6
Other service activities 55.0 54.3 47.2 42.3 36.4 31.8 34.4 36.6
Source: Geostat, BNE IntelliNews                

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

DEATH OF THE SOVIET UNION: A green revolution brought the USSR down

Georgia’s inflation remains above 12% y/y in November

New American company seeks to realise Trans-Caspian pipe dream

Data

Romania’s GDP up 7.4% y/y in Q3 helped by robust harvest

Romania’s economic growth eased to 7.4% y/y in the third quarter of the year from 13.9% y/y in Q2, with agriculture the main growth driver.

Supply chain problems weigh on Hungary's industry

Industrial output fell for the second straight month in October, down 3.4% y/y and by 2.7% when adjusted for working days.

Czech industrial output posts a drop of 4.9% y/y in October

Compared to September figures, the industrial output went up by 0.9%.

Russia's saw another month of declining car sales in November, down 20%

Russia's saw another month of declining car sales in November, as units sold were down 20.4% y/y to 125,466 units, according to the latest report published by AEB.

Slovak GDP up by only 1.3% in 3Q21

In 3Q21, the performance of the Slovak economy approached the pre-pandemic level, however, it still lacked 0.7% to reach 2019 figures.

Romania’s GDP up 7.4% y/y in Q3 helped by robust harvest
6 hours ago
Supply chain problems weigh on Hungary's industry
7 hours ago
Czech industrial output posts a drop of 4.9% y/y in October
8 hours ago
Russia's saw another month of declining car sales in November, down 20%
1 day ago
Slovak GDP up by only 1.3% in 3Q21
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. DON: Blunting the Javelin? – The prospects for Nato participation in a Ukraine-Russia war
    4 days ago
  2. Serbian president accuses Rio Tinto’s rivals of being behind anti-mining protests
    4 days ago
  3. Blinken and Lavrov talks break up after 30 minutes
    5 days ago
  4. Putin offers to start negotiations on a non-expansion of Nato to the east security deal
    6 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    13 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    13 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    22 days ago
  3. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    13 days ago
  4. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  5. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss