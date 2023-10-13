Georgian and Hungarian PMs toast shared traditional values in Tbilisi

Georgian and Hungarian PMs toast shared traditional values in Tbilisi
Hungarian premier Viktor Orban (left) and Georgian premier Irakli Garibashvili and their wives at a ceremonial dinner. / bne IntelliNews
By Tornike Mandaria in Tbilisi October 13, 2023

The Georgian and Hungarian governments toasted each other's shared traditional conservative values during a visit of a Hungarian delegation to Tbilisi led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, which concluded with the signing of memoranda spanning the economy, defence, justice, and notably, the topic of "family".

Orban’s visit follows the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between Georgia and Hungary last year, illustrating the growing partnership between these two nations.

During the welcoming dinner, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili raised a toast in honour of his Hungarian counterpart, praising him as an “exemplary leader and politician” and emphasising shared values like faith, family, and tradition.

“Our countries are bound by a commitment to traditional and enduring values that have played a crucial role in preserving our history, culture, identity, and shaping our daily lives. This includes loyalty to our nations, homeland, faith, the sanctity of family, and respect for our traditions," Garibashvili said, adding, "This visit, especially during these critical times, holds great importance for us, for Georgia, and for the Georgian people. It allows everyone to identify who truly supports Georgia and its journey towards Europe."

Orban reciprocated the admiration, noting the importance of political figures like Garibashvili who not only advocate for family values but also embody them. He highlighted the historical importance of connecting Europe with the Caucasus and strongly supported Georgia's bid to become a candidate for EU membership.

Last year, Georgia was not granted candidate status, in contrast to Ukraine and Moldova, and instead received a set of 12 recommendations.  Orban called the decision not to grant Georgia the status 'immoral and unfair' and expressed hope that merit-based criteria would be the deciding factor. "We fully support your aspirations for EU membership and demand fair, merit-based treatment for the Georgian government," Orban said.

The governments of the two countries also discussed the "Green Energy Corridor - Black Sea Cable," which aims to transport Azerbaijani green energy to Hungary via a collaborative effort involving Hungary, Romania, Georgia, and Azerbaijan.

In 2023, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 21%, reaching a total of $46.62 million, according to Garibashvili. Georgia is keen to attract investments in sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, tourism, and various other areas.

Since the spring protests resulted in the government dropping a bill targeting NGOs as "foreign agents", Georgia's leadership has been using terms like "LGBT propaganda" more often, similar to Hungary's approach.

Gharibashvili voiced concerns about "hostile forces" supposedly undermining Georgian family values during a rightwing Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Budapest last month. He promised to protect the majority from what he called "minority violence".

After criticism from the Party of European Socialists (PES),  the ruling Georgian Dream party resigned its observer membership of the grouping of European Socialist parties, in a clear demonstration of its shift to the radical right.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungary’s vehicle sector dents decline of industry in August

VISEGRAD BLOG: Polish election is a crossroads for Europe

Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis

News

Poland’s PiS set to lose power, says exit poll

Jaroslaw Kaczynski's radical right-wing PiS came in first with 36.8% of the vote but the opposition parties led by former premier Donald Tusk may be able to put together a majority to oust it from power.

US imposes first punishments for ignoring Russian oil price cap sanctions

US officials have imposed sanctions on companies violating the $60 per barrel price cap on Russia's seaborne crude exports for the first time on October 12.

Iranian foreign minister meets with Israel's enemies in diplomatic flurry

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met the head of the Tehran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon on October 13.

Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis

In the past nine years, Hungary's GDP per capita has increased by 8.5pp, while the Romanian economy has shown a much faster convergence rate, slightly above 22pp.

Ruble exchange rate a problem for Putin’s reelection

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree reintroducing obligatory foreign currency revenue sales by some Russian exporters for the duration of six months, according to a government statement, as the Kremlin strives to shore up the ruble's

Poland’s PiS set to lose power, says exit poll
4 hours ago
US imposes first punishments for ignoring Russian oil price cap sanctions
2 days ago
Iranian foreign minister meets with Israel's enemies in diplomatic flurry
2 days ago
Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
2 days ago
Ruble exchange rate a problem for Putin’s reelection
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    2 days ago
  2. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    1 month ago
  3. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    6 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
    11 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    23 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    22 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    22 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    2 days ago

Reports

Dismiss