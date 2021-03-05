Global IT group Stefanini opens EMEA operational security centre in Bucharest

Global IT group Stefanini opens EMEA operational security centre in Bucharest
By bne IntelliNews March 5, 2021

Brazil-based company Stefanini, a global provider of services and IT solutions for the business sector, is opening an operational security centre in Bucharest that will cover the needs of the company's customers from the entire EMEA region.

 "If a few years ago, companies spent a lot on cybersecurity products, lately, they are more and more interested in outsourced cybersecurity services, performed by highly trained, specialised professionals. The pandemic has increased this segment's importance," said Farlei Kothe, CEO Stefanini EMEA.

Last autumn, Stefanini became a shareholder of Cyber Smart Defense (CSD), a Romanian cybersecurity solutions provider, taking over a 60% stake from CSD founder and general manager Madalin Dumitru.

CSD had revenues of RON3.2mn (€0.69mn) in 2019. In the next three years, Stefanini aims to increase the company's turnover to €5mn.

Meanwhile, Stefanini's Romanian subsidiary recorded RON233.3mn revenues in 2019, 6% higher than in the previous year. Its net profit rose by almost RON1mn to RON7.25mn.

FPRI BMB Russia: Google tech tax 2.0

Czech online retailer Rohlik attracts €190mn from investors

Facebook agrees to pay 18% sales tax in Tajikistan

Tech

FPRI BMB Russia: Google tech tax 2.0

The latest in Russian tech protectionism, the government is considering implementing a new tax on foreign IT firms that use consumer data for advertising.

Uzbekstan's Fergana region to spend $8.5mn setting up electric scooter production

Three companies say they plan to set up production of electric scooters at the Kokand free economic zone.

Facebook agrees to pay 18% sales tax in Tajikistan

Tajik government has been trying for two years to boost state revenues by forcing tech firms like Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Booking.com to pay taxes inside Tajikistan.

UNDP in Kazakhstan joins global network of innovative accelerator labs

Accelerator Lab to focus on helping improve livelihoods through digitalisation, and supporting Kazakhstan's green transition.

Bosnian rock band Dubioza kolektiv and robot Robby Megabyte together in a new song

Sarajevo University students built the robot Robby Megabyte to perform with Bosnia’s most popular rock band, Dubioza kolektiv.

FPRI BMB Russia: Google tech tax 2.0
1 day ago
Uzbekstan's Fergana region to spend $8.5mn setting up electric scooter production
1 day ago
Facebook agrees to pay 18% sales tax in Tajikistan
2 days ago
UNDP in Kazakhstan joins global network of innovative accelerator labs
2 days ago
Bosnian rock band Dubioza kolektiv and robot Robby Megabyte together in a new song
3 days ago

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    9 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    2 days ago
  3. Belarus' Tikhanovskaya calls for mass protests to restart on March 25
    5 days ago
  4. Sanctions risk on Russia is over-priced
    4 days ago
  5. OBITUARY: World’s longest-serving city mayor Milan Bandic dies of heart attack
    5 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    9 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    2 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    17 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    1 month ago
  5. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    16 days ago

