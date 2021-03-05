Global IT group Stefanini opens EMEA operational security centre in Bucharest

Brazil-based company Stefanini, a global provider of services and IT solutions for the business sector, is opening an operational security centre in Bucharest that will cover the needs of the company's customers from the entire EMEA region.

"If a few years ago, companies spent a lot on cybersecurity products, lately, they are more and more interested in outsourced cybersecurity services, performed by highly trained, specialised professionals. The pandemic has increased this segment's importance," said Farlei Kothe, CEO Stefanini EMEA.

Last autumn, Stefanini became a shareholder of Cyber Smart Defense (CSD), a Romanian cybersecurity solutions provider, taking over a 60% stake from CSD founder and general manager Madalin Dumitru.

CSD had revenues of RON3.2mn (€0.69mn) in 2019. In the next three years, Stefanini aims to increase the company's turnover to €5mn.

Meanwhile, Stefanini's Romanian subsidiary recorded RON233.3mn revenues in 2019, 6% higher than in the previous year. Its net profit rose by almost RON1mn to RON7.25mn.