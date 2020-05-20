Government may delay Yarovaya data law requirements for one year, due to pandemic

Government may delay Yarovaya data law requirements for one year, due to pandemic
The government may delay Yarovaya data law requirements for one year due to pandemic that will save telecom companies $1bn of investment obligations
By bne IntelliNews May 20, 2020

The government may delay imposing part of the investment obligations on telecoms companies under the so-called Yarovaya law for a year to ease the pressure during the pandemic, a source close to the matter told Interfax on May 19.

The government could soften the data storage requirements introduced last year, which have also been dubbed the “Big Brother” law, that will cost telecoms up to $1bn in investments in technology to comply, according to analysts' estimations.

According to Interfax, a clause to delay the implementation was included in the draft of Russia's economic recovery plan, which was discussed at a government meeting on May 18.

The Yarovaya law obligates carriers and internet providers to store voice data, text messages (since July 2018) and electronic messages (since October 2018), and to increase their storage capacity by 15% per year in the five years after the law took effect.

As part of the government’s relief package the new proposal would postpone the requirement to increase storage capacity by 15% a year for at least a year, although the industry has been lobbying for a two-year delay. The clause also says that the investment capital saved from not making these investments should be reallocated to network modernisation and expansion. If approved, the draft bill will be submitted to the Duma in December.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CONFERENCE CALL: 5G to turbocharge post-COVID recovery

Russian tech amid the pandemic: Impact and response

North Macedonia ranks 2nd in Europe for quality of mobile services finds Germany’s Connect

Tech

Russian tech amid the pandemic: Impact and response

bne IntelliNews partners East-West Digital News released a nice round up of their stories on corona and its impact on the tech business on May 14 with links to their top stories since the end of February, which we reproduce.

North Macedonia ranks 2nd in Europe for quality of mobile services finds Germany’s Connect

Macedonians are extremely satisfied with the standard of telecoms services from the local operators and at the same time enjoy some of the highest quality services in Europe.

E-grocery surges in April, could more than triple in 2020

The volume of orders for grocery deliveries online surged in April and could more than triple this year to $1.8bn, according to the data released by e-commerce consultancy INFOLine,

Estonia passes law to scrutinise telecommunication service providers for security

The law was passed as the tech-savvy Estonia is gearing up to roll out 5G services, offering unprecedented speed of data transfer but also potentially opening up new possibilities for cyber attacks or espionage.

Police detain 64-year-old Hungarian for Facebook post critical of PM Viktor Orban

Man taken into custody on suspicion of fear mongering as he claims relaxing lockdown will "send thousands to their deaths".

Russian tech amid the pandemic: Impact and response
5 days ago
North Macedonia ranks 2nd in Europe for quality of mobile services finds Germany’s Connect
6 days ago
E-grocery surges in April, could more than triple in 2020
6 days ago
Estonia passes law to scrutinise telecommunication service providers for security
6 days ago
Police detain 64-year-old Hungarian for Facebook post critical of PM Viktor Orban
7 days ago

Most Read

  1. Poland’s public radio cancels pop chart list after song critical of Kaczynski flies to number one
    2 days ago
  2. Bar high to Fed swap line for Turkey but Trump could weigh in says former top central banker
    6 days ago
  3. Russian population is moving west
    2 days ago
  4. OPINION: Why the Russian economy will inevitably become green after the COVID-19 epidemic is over
    2 days ago
  5. INTERVIEW: Prosperity Capital CEO forecasts Russian oil majors will survive as rivals go bust
    5 days ago
  1. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    1 month ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    27 days ago
  3. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    14 days ago
  4. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss