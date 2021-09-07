Hacker attacks delay online start of Bulgaria’s 2021 census

Hacker attacks delay online start of Bulgaria’s 2021 census
By bne IntelliNews September 7, 2021

A hacker attack and technical issues delayed the online start of Bulgaria’s 2021 census, which was supposed to begin on September 7 and to last for ten days.

The census was initially delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It was supposed to begin on January 22 but the parliament voted to allow it to be postponed due to the emergency situation.

“Currently, registration in the electronic system "Census 2021" is impossible due to a technical problem with the exchange of information between registers (REGIX system). A team of experts of the [involved] institutions is working to fix the problem,” the statistics office (NSI) said in a statement on September 7.

Hackers have attacked the website of the 2021 census since it was launched. The NSI said it was expecting such an attack and was prepared to respond. The website has a four-level defence system.

Despite the attacks, more than 3,500 people have managed to register and participate in the online counting in the early hours of September 7. NSI hopes that at least 70% of people will provide their data online.

At a press conference on September 7, caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov called on people to participate in the census online, as this was easier and safer during the coronavirus pandemic.

The second stage of the census is scheduled to last from September 18 to October 3, when enumerators will visit households. Everyone who refuses to participate will be fined BGN160 (€81.8).

Everyone in Bulgaria who usually resides in the country must participate in the census, including foreign citizens. Enumerators are obliged to visit every household, even those who have participated online.

People who reside abroad for a period longer than 12 months, as well as those who left before September 7 and intend to be absent for more than 12 months, should not be included in the household census form.

According to the previous census in 2010, Bulgaria’s population was around 7.43mn people.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Lightning strike kills Bulgarian football coach during match

Former ruling party Gerb tops polls as Bulgaria heads for early election

US DataArt to open new R&D centre in Bulgaria

Tech

Romanian AI startup Humans raises $9mn

Funds raised through private sale of cryptocurrency with investment arm of blockchain company Elrond and blockchain investor Razvan Munteanu among the investors.

Iskratel and Ukrtelecom launch €12mn fibre network expansion project in Ukraine

New three-year partnership between Iskratel and Ukrtelecom will provide more than 300 locations in various Ukrainian regions with gigabit-capable connectivity.

EV market may create copper deficit

Auto fleets' shift to electric vehicles in a global drive to cut carbon emissions will involve a drawdown on copper that could transform markets, and spur additional supply.

Western capitals get rapid grocery delivery from Emerging Market firms and founders

Competition between ultrafast grocery delivery services is intensifying in Western capitals. Emerging market players are looking set to dominate, while there's a crop of ambitious entrepreneurs all eager to become the next unicorn.

Blockchain to be used to fight rampant match-fixing in Moldova

Match-fixing is a serious problem in Moldova, where in December 2020 half of the teams in the top football league were revealed to be involved in the practice.

Romanian AI startup Humans raises $9mn
16 hours ago
Iskratel and Ukrtelecom launch €12mn fibre network expansion project in Ukraine
2 days ago
EV market may create copper deficit
6 days ago
Western capitals get rapid grocery delivery from Emerging Market firms and founders
7 days ago
Blockchain to be used to fight rampant match-fixing in Moldova
8 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    2 days ago
  2. Intense fighting in Afghanistan's Panjshir between Taliban and NRF rebel forces
    2 days ago
  3. BUCHAREST BLOG: Three days that plunged Romania into chaos
    3 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  5. The crushing weight of China’s debt burden on Eurasia
    8 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  2. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    11 days ago
  3. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    23 days ago
  4. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    2 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss