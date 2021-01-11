Handfuls of protesters fight on amid Kazakh parliamentary poll that’s little more than a ritual confirming regime’s power

Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
China remains Russia's biggest trade partner, trade volumes with Belarus, Ukraine down, with UK up
The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
Armenia’s PM cautions conflict with Azerbaijan “still not settled” after trilateral meeting with Putin
MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
German state creates foundation to circumvent US sanctions on Nord Stream 2
Russia, Kazakhstan pushing for oil production increases on the back of coronavirus vaccine-fuelled oil price optimism
World Bank improves Ukraine's growth forecast in 2021 from 1.5% to 3%
Ukraine's banking sector ends 2020 with best monthly profits in four years
COMMENT: The Manafort Pardon: a finger in the collective eyes of Ukrainians
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
OUTLOOK 2021 Estonia
OUTLOOK 2021 Latvia
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
OUTLOOK 2021 Hungary
Hungarian government remains silent after Capitol riots
Hungarian opposition parties sign symbolic agreement on future government
World Bank expects modest recovery for Europe and Central Asia in 2021
Poland’s retail sales sink less than expected in November despite lockdown
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Heavy flooding causes chaos in parts of Southeast Europe
Vodafone Albania plans €100mn infrastructure investments after AbCom merger
OUTLOOK 2021 Albania
Arrera Automobili aims to launch Albania’s first supercar
Kyiv accuses Bosnian President Dodik of lying about icon gifted to Russian foreign minister
Bosnia’s real GDP contracts 6.3% y/y in 3Q20
OUTLOOK 2021 Bosnia & Herzegovina
OUTLOOK 2020 Bulgaria
Bulgaria's retail sales fell 6.4% y/y in November
Zagreb Stock Exchange's Crobex10 index at highest level since March 5
OUTLOOK 2021 Croatia
OUTLOOK 2021 Kosovo
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
Moldova’s PM resigns to prepare the ground for early elections
Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
OUTLOOK 2021 Montenegro
Vast tide of floating waste threatens Balkan hydropower plants
Montenegro’s tourist arrivals shrink 85.5% y/y in November
Montenegro closes troubled flag carrier, plans to set up new airline
Kosovo becomes independent of Serbia’s power grid
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
Romania’s stock exchange close to pre-crisis peak after strong rally
Non-food retail sales in Romania nearly 10% above pre-crisis peak
Romania’s eMAG marketplace launches online financing
Serbia to launch talks with IMF on new reform programme
SAS buys UK-Serbian IT startup Boemska
Slovenia’s Eligma completes €4mn funding round
Slovenia’s opposition to file no-confidence motion against Jansa government
Lower hydropower generation dragged down Slovenia’s electricity output down in November
Turkish hotels in fire sale
Turkey’s December manufacturing PMI retreats as virus second wave hits orders and supply chains
Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports
Modern-day “Robin Hood” inspires Georgians drowning in debt
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
TEHRAN BLOG: Who’s more credible? Johnson backing Trump’s Nobel chances or Iran applauding arrest warrant for US president?
STOLYPIN: Scope for limited progress under Biden, so long as the past remains the past
Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
Handfuls of protesters fight on amid Kazakh parliamentary poll that’s little more than a ritual confirming regime’s power
OUTLOOK 2021 Kazakhstan
Fears of authoritarianism as Kyrgyz populist wins landslide and backing for ‘Khanstitution’
OUTLOOK 2021 Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz lawmakers back controversial economic amnesty for individuals with illegally obtained financial assets
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
OUTLOOK 2021 Tajikistan
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
OUTLOOK 2021 Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s Makro positions itself for growth in a more competitive market
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
A handful of protesters stand surrounded by a ring of Special Rapid Response Unit (SOBR) officers on a cold day—the day of Kazakhstan’s parliamentary election on January 10. The polls have long closed—these people have been standing in the wintry cold for eight hours without access to the warmth of heated buildings and no opportunity to even go to a bathroom. Some of the protesters are already experiencing minor frostbite from their prolonged entrapment in the cold—they call for help via social media apps, asking for warm clothes.
The above is a description of the claimed experience of some members of the Oyan Kazakhstan youth movement on election day in Almaty. The group’s Instagram account has attempted to document what it says occurred with multiple posts. Many other activists across the nation were detained by police by the dozens during the day before being released at day’s end.
The most puzzling part of their treatment at the hands of the authorities remains the seeming pointlessness of cracking down on protesters who were relatively few in number and posed no visible threat to the ritualistic parliamentary election organised merely to reaffirm the ruling regime. This point is especially obvious when the January 10 protests are compared to the countrywide rallies seen during the 2019 snap presidential election, a much more substantial manifestation of public anger.
Activists urged citizens to reject all candidates by crossing out their ballot paper.
The question that follows from all of this is whether there was any significance to the seemingly rigged election to speak of?
Power balancing act
Some observers see the election ritual as meaningful as it can reflect the balance of power between the elites and the trajectories of their influence.
Evidence of a power play made by forces aligned with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and other players close to Nazarbayev was previously seen in the “breaking of unspoken rules” in Tokayev’s treatment of Nazarbayev’s son-in-law, the oligarch Timur Kulibayev, in 2019. It is also notable that a long time close associate of Nazarbayev, financier Bulat Utemuratov, has been seemingly thrown under the bus as part of the government’s ongoing battle against fugitive banker and self-described dissident Mukhtar Ablyazov.
In May, Nazarbayev’s eldest daughter, Dariga Nazarbayeva, was removed from the position of senate speaker, which placed her as first in line for the presidency in the event of Tokayev being removed from power. The development laid to rest some of the speculation that Dariga was being primed as the “true successor” to Nazarbayev with Tokayev holding a transitory role.
Some observers believe that a close look at the list of members of parliament reflects the level of influence various members of the elite might still have in Kazakhstan. Dariga’s presence on the ballot for the Majilis vote, for example, could be interpreted as a sign of her ongoing, but not necessarily permanent, influence within the elite, despite her aforementioned demotion in May.
As Nur Otan is still controlled by Nazarbayev, it allows the ex-president to continue wielding influence over the balance of power. Moreover, it allows Nazarbayev, who also exercises power via the Security Council, to keep Tokayev in check, an important reality given that many analysts believe that Tokayev’s actions have demonstrated attempts by Tokayev to move away from Nazarbayev. This is at least one perspective on the purpose of the latest Majilis vote.
“In my opinion, Tokayev [is] more interested in a multi-party parliament," Kazakh political analyst at the “Alternativa” think tank, Andrei Chebotarev, told DW in December. Chebotarev added that Nazarbayev would be the “main beneficiary of Nur Otan’s expected victory at the election”.
This idea of a hidden power struggle may be a stretch. After all, Nazarbayev did not seem to offer much support to his old ally Utemuratov.
Tokayev likely still weak
Tokayev is Nazarbayev’s handpicked successor but does not enjoy the free reign over the country that was held by his predecessor. Nazarbayev still largely maintains great influence over the levers of power thanks to his special status as lifetime “Leader of the Nation” and his control of the national security council.
The Majilis vote could mainly be seen to serve as a stress test—whether intentionally or not—of Kazakh citizens’ willingness to challenge the ruling regime like they did in 2019. The results show, however, that the collective will to fight on may have dissipated even if living conditions have deteriorated amid the coronavirus pandemic. That’s striking as inadequate living conditions were a key factor that motivated many during the demonstrations of two years ago.
