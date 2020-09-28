Head of MS Estonia tragedy investigation says ship went down after collision with submarine

Head of MS Estonia tragedy investigation says ship went down after collision with submarine
The disaster is commemorated by the Broken Line monument in Tallinn.
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius September 28, 2020

Estonia’s Margus Kurm, a former state prosecutor and, during 2005-2009, head of the government's investigative committee looking into the sinking of ferry MS Estonia in 1994, said in an interview that new scenes of the shipwreck show the ship most likely sank after a collision with a submarine.

The sinking of MS Estonia was the second-deadliest peacetime sinking of a European ship, after the RMS Titanic, and the deadliest peacetime shipwreck to have occurred in European waters. It killed 852 people from 17 countries. The ferry sank on the night of September 28, 1994, sailing from Tallinn to Stockholm.

Kurm insisted: “It was a collision with something large enough to create a four-metre long hole in the ship's hull.” 

“Considering that the tear is below the water line and considering no-one has ever mentioned that another ship could have sunk with Estonia and none of the survivors have said they saw a ship close to Estonia, the most likely cause is Estonia collided with a submarine,” he was quoted as saying. Kurm reasoned that the submarine could have belonged to Sweden.

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on September 28 that due to the new circumstances that have recently emerged, a new investigation into the sinking of the ferry MS Estonia will be launched under the leadership of Estonia.

"A new technical investigation into the new circumstances of Estonia's sinking must be carried out," Ratas said. "In our view, a technical investigation includes underwater observations and we have also informed Finland and Sweden of it," he added.

According to the prime minister, the three countries have agreed that Estonia as the ferry's flag state will lead the new investigation. "Our wish is for the truth to definitely come to light," Ratas said. "Coordination of further investigation needs to be agreed between the three countries. On the Estonian side, it is currently being led by the Government Office, and at some point this technical investigation will actually have to be carried out."

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu added that the new investigation will be guided by the 1997 investigation report. "A new technical investigation does not mean that the 1997 report has been annulled," Reinsalu said.

The foreign minister added that the new investigation will still be completely autonomous. "We do not plan to simply add a few pages to the 1997 report. And should new important information emerge, the countries will process it together," Reinsalu said.

Reinsalu also said that the price of the investigation is not an issue and that the countries will contribute exactly as much as necessary.

The shipwreck was investigated by a joint committee formed by the governments of Estonia, Finland and Sweden between 1994 and 1997 and by a government commission headed by the Public Prosecutor's Office in 2005-2009.

In 1995, Estonia, Finland and Sweden signed an agreement to protect the shipwreck, which prohibits diving to the wreck.

The disaster is commemorated by the Broken Line monument in Tallinn.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Latvian central bank says COVID-19 changed people's payment habits significantly

Fintech giant Revolut moves business customers to Lithuania ahead of Brexit

Lithuania's bullish Ignitis Grupe sets IPO price range valuing company at up to €2.1bn

News

UK, Canada impose sanctions on Lukashenko and his top officials

Britain and Canada have imposed targeted personal sanctions on Lukashenko, his eldest son Viktor and six other top officials following the brutal police crackdown on protests after the disputed August 9 presidential election.

Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases

World must tell Turkey to “get out” of Caucasus says Armenian PM

Armenia’s defence ministry issues ominous warning it is deploying weapons capable of “indiscriminate destruction of manpower” in Nagorno-Karabakh in response to claimed use of “large-calibre systems” by Azerbaijan.

French President Macron promises Belarus’ opposition leader Tikhanovskaya to do all he can to help

In a show of solidarity with the people of Belarus, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, leader of the opposition and nominal winner of the disputed August 9 elections.

Nobel laureate and Coordinating Council member Svetlana Alexievich leaves Belarus for medical treatment in Germany

Belarusian Nobel literature laureate and member of the Coordinating Council Svetlana Alexievich left the country for a month’s medical treatment in Germany, AFP reported on September 28.

UK, Canada impose sanctions on Lukashenko and his top officials
7 hours ago
Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
8 hours ago
World must tell Turkey to “get out” of Caucasus says Armenian PM
12 hours ago
French President Macron promises Belarus’ opposition leader Tikhanovskaya to do all he can to help
22 hours ago
Nobel laureate and Coordinating Council member Svetlana Alexievich leaves Belarus for medical treatment in Germany
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    5 days ago
  2. Capital forecasts 8 Turkish lira to dollar by year’s end
    6 days ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    1 day ago
  4. COMMENT: Don’t disregard potential for Armenia and Azerbaijan’s war to spiral into something much bigger
    2 days ago
  5. Major fighting erupts between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh
    3 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    27 days ago
  2. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    30 days ago
  3. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    5 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    16 days ago
  5. Russia’s permafrost is melting
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss