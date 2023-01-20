High cost of inputs inflates Romanian construction sector’s performance

High cost of inputs inflates Romanian construction sector’s performance
/ bne IntelliNews
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest January 20, 2023

The Romanian construction sector’s short-term metrics look particularly impressive, with double-digit annual growth rates frequently displayed — but the figures overestimate the actual value-added generated by the sector, while they partly reflect the rising price of construction materials.

The output of the construction industry in Romania, reflected by the construction works index, shows outstanding growth: +29% in January-September versus the same period of pre-Covid year 2019, and +16% y/y.

The growth rates were even higher in October and November, when they averaged +34% versus 2019 and +26% y/y, according to calculations based on the latest data released by the statistics office INS.

However, the value added generated by the construction sector was more modest: +11% versus 2019 and +10.9% y/y, in the first three quarters of the year. In other words, the value-added generated by the sector in January-September 2022 increased by 11% versus the same period of 2021 — when it was at roughly the same level as it was in 2019.

In fact, the bright construction works index readings were partly inflated by the prices of inputs, namely by the price of the construction materials: the construction materials price index (the price of the inputs for the construction industry) rose by 55% versus 2019 and by 34% y/y in January-September.

For comparison, the overall construction works prices (the price of the gross output generated by the construction sector) increased by only 33% versus 2019 and 20% y/y, for the same three-quarter period. These are high growth rates, still slower compared to the surge seen in the price of construction materials — which thus account for an increasingly important share of the total value of the construction gross output. This trend has accelerated recently due to rising energy prices, but to some extent will prevail in the long term as the energy prices are unlikely to return to pre-COVID levels. 

The increase in the overall construction works index, which reflects the volume of the gross output, is thus partly driven by the higher relative price of inputs — and to a lesser extent by the volume of activity of value-added generated.

Even so, the construction sector remains particularly robust, albeit its growth rates (in value-added terms) can not compare with those of high-growth industries. The value-added generated by IT&C surged by 43% in January-September versus 2019 and by 22% y/y. This is a quadruple growth compared to the 11% higher value-added generated by the construction sector in 2022 versus 2019.  

At the same time, the total gross value added generated by Romania’s economy rose by only 10.5% in January-September versus the same period in 2019, at the same rate as the construction sector. Agriculture, financial services and even industry performed well below average.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Southeast Europe sovereigns start 2023 with return to capital markets

bneGREEN: IEA five-point action plan could avoid a new European energy crisis this year

Gas, panic in 2023

Data

Turkey holds policy rate constant at 9%

Rate-setters are, however, sidelined. Erdogan administration conducts monetary policy via macroprudential measures and non-capital controls.

Polish core inflation eases growth rate, adding just 0.1pp to 11.5% y/y in December

Easing inflation all but ends the National Bank of Poland’s tightening of monetary policy, which the NBP officially claims has only been put on hold.

Industry lags behind most other sectors of the economy in Romania

The downward trend is the result of low value-added activities outsourced by foreign industrial groups combined with the lowest innovation in Europe among local enterprises.

Inflation edges down to 16.4% y/y in Romania

The central bank expects the annual inflation to ease slightly during the first quarter of this year.

Russo-China trade up 30% in 2022, on course to hit $200bn early

Trade between Russia and China reached a new all-time high in 2022, with a 29.3% increase compared to the previous year, totaling $190.27bn.

Turkey holds policy rate constant at 9%
2 days ago
Polish core inflation eases growth rate, adding just 0.1pp to 11.5% y/y in December
4 days ago
Industry lags behind most other sectors of the economy in Romania
5 days ago
Inflation edges down to 16.4% y/y in Romania
5 days ago
Russo-China trade up 30% in 2022, on course to hit $200bn early
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Running out of ammo
    2 days ago
  2. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    8 days ago
  3. Russia claims to kill 600 Ukrainian soldiers in retaliation for Ukraine’s New Year’s Eve missile strike on Russian barracks
    12 days ago
  4. Pictures of Serbian President Vucic isolated at Davos go viral on social media
    1 day ago
  5. BUCHAREST BLOG: What the Andrew Tate case says about corruption in Romania
    8 days ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    16 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    19 days ago
  3. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    13 days ago
  4. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    19 days ago
  5. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss