Huawei wants Estonian government to re-evaluate communications networks regulation

Huawei wants Estonian government to re-evaluate communications networks regulation
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius October 17, 2020

Chinese communications giant Huawei has asked the Estonian government to review the draft of a regulation on the security of communications networks.

The draft regulation bans the use of solutions from manufacturers located outside the European Union, Nato and OECD member states in Estonian communication networks. If it comes into force this would abruptly suspend local telecommunications operators’ cooperation with Huawei, as its head office is located in China.

Huawei argues the economic impact of the draft communications regulation has not been realistically assessed for its economic impact and, according to a legal analysis commissioned by the company itself, the draft contains a number of issues related to the Estonian constitution, EU law and World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, the company said in a press release.

Huawei said that, according to Finnish law firm AVANCE's senior economist Petri Rouvinen, banning and replacing Huawei equipment in communication systems could cause damage to the Estonian economy worth €167.6mn, or more than €120 per Estonian citizen. The ban on Huawei will lead to excessive costs and economic losses of €426mn-769mn for the removal of equipment and the introduction of new equipment, the company said.

Related Content

Two Latvian firms set up 5G lab in Riga

Exports tumble across Baltics in 8M20

The EU summit puts its credibility on the line

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Two Latvian firms set up 5G lab in Riga

Exports tumble across Baltics in 8M20

The EU summit puts its credibility on the line

Tech

Two Latvian firms set up 5G lab in Riga

High-tech companies Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT) and MikroTik have jointly established a 5G laboratory, which is already testing 5G technology solutions.

Why fintech IPO sensation Kaspi is king in Kazakhstan

Firm runs what's fast turning into country's de facto payments system. Central Asia's large unbanked population now offers great scope for building success upon success but the potential won't go unnoticed by rivals.

Large cyberattack ‘hit Iran’s ports electronic infrastructure’

Government bodies implement temporary online shutdowns after country says it was the target of two substantial malicious attempts to breach state information systems.

Yandex.Market lays out its strategy for the future

Russia’s leading e-commerce companies have reached critical mass and are in the process of creating a new economy that will shift much of Russia’s GDP into the cloud. Yandex.Market CEO talked about the company's plans for the future

Russia to launch self-driving tram and vessel experiments

Several ministries of the Russian Federation, have backed the idea of launching experiments into driverless tram and ships

Two Latvian firms set up 5G lab in Riga
2 days ago
Why fintech IPO sensation Kaspi is king in Kazakhstan
2 days ago
Large cyberattack ‘hit Iran’s ports electronic infrastructure’
3 days ago
Yandex.Market lays out its strategy for the future
6 days ago
Russia to launch self-driving tram and vessel experiments
7 days ago

Most Read

  1. 'Calls grow for France to side with Armenia in enclave conflict with Azerbaijan’
    5 days ago
  2. Russia criticises Turkey for pushing military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
    4 days ago
  3. Karabakh coverage looks at Turkish military exports to Baku and possible execution of Armenian soldiers
    3 days ago
  4. Poland, Russia heading for long-running legal dispute over Nord Stream 2
    6 days ago
  5. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Erdogan fires his Russian missiles into a fog of confusion
    1 day ago
  1. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    19 days ago
  2. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    24 days ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    19 days ago
  4. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  5. Capital forecasts 8 Turkish lira to dollar by year’s end
    25 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss