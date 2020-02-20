Hungary draw downs €239mn Russian loan for Paks nuclear power plant expansion

By bne IntelliNews February 20, 2020

Hungary has so far drawn down €239mn of a €10bn loan from the state of Russia for an upgrade of the Paks nuclear power plant, it was announced on February 19.

Answering an opposition query, finance ministry state secretary Andras Tallai said that the "bulk" of that money has already been repaid, he added. This effectively means that Hungary has taken out a loan with better conditions to refinance the Russian credit.

Hungary picked Russian state nuclear company Rosatom without a tender to build two 1,200 Mw reactors in Paks from €12.5bn. The intergovernmental agreement was signed in January 2014 by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The financial aspects of the deal stipulate an interest rate on the €10bn loan at 3.95% until Paks 2 is operational, which then rises incrementally to 4.95% over the next 21 years.  Lower financing costs on the market have made the Russian loan conditions far less favourable. Hungary has lobbied to amend the conditions of the loan, but in the meantime it sought market funding.

The four existing blocks of the Paks power plant account for some 40% of the country's electricity production but the oldest blocks will reach maturity by the early 2030s. 

Construction of the two reactors were expected to start in 2017, but Hungarian authorities had yet to give the final permit for the construction. Experts expect the new blocks to go operational after 2030.

 
Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Kazakh central bank sells $489mn from $62bn rainy day oil fund

The Kazakh central bank sold $489.4mn from its $62bn rainy day oil fund, the National Fund, on Kazakhstan’s domestic market in January for the purpose of financing the state ... more

Vodafone Ukraine raises $500mn via Eurobond placement

Vodafone Ukraine, the second largest Ukrainian mobile operator, has placed a Eurobond issue for $500mn at 6.2% per annum. A source in the banking secotor told news agency Interfax that the demand ... more

Turkish central bank launches biggest government debt buybacks in over decade as foreigners dump bonds

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has launched its biggest government debt buybacks in over a decade, helping fill a void left by foreigners, Bloomberg wrote on February 4. Acting ... more

Most Read

  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    3 days ago
  2. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    2 days ago
  3. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    2 days ago
  4. Russia becomes a safe haven in an increasingly turbulent world
    3 days ago
  5. TURKEY INSIGHT: Bearish sentiment builds on reports of foreign disinvestment and outsized bet against splintering lira
    6 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    3 days ago
  2. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    15 days ago
  3. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    2 days ago
  4. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    2 days ago
  5. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss