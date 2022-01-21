Hungary infringed EU rules in blocking VIG-Aegon merger, says EU Commission

Hungary infringed EU rules in blocking VIG-Aegon merger, says EU Commission
Hungary is pushing for it to have 49% of the VIG/Aegon business in the country.
By bne IntelliNews January 21, 2022

Hungary violated the European Union's merger regulation when authorities vetoed the acquisition of the local business of Dutch insurer Aegon by Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), the European Commission said in a preliminary assessment of the case on January 19.

The veto was incompatible with Article 21 of the EU Merger Regulation as it infringes the freedom of establishment, it added. VIG announced in November 2020 that it agreed to acquire the businesses of Aegon in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Turkey for a price of €830mn, a deal that would have made VIG market leader in Hungary.

Aegon in Hungary is the third-largest player, with the largest home insurance portfolio and the third-largest voluntary pension fund. The company realised HUF137bn (€388mn) in revenue in 2020.

The acquisition of Aegon's business in Hungary was denied by the interior ministry in April 2021. Under state-of-emergency powers vested by parliament, Hungary's government has been equipped with legal tools to block foreign takeovers of domestic companies.

The EC noted that it has "exclusive competence to examine concentrations with a Union dimension" and said that member states may only take measures "to protect legitimate interests provided that such measures are compatible with the general principles and other provisions of EU law, and are communicated to the Commission except for limited instances".

The European Commission expressed its doubts as to whether the measure was aimed at protecting Hungary's legitimate interests and considered that Hungary's reasoning was insufficient. In addition, Hungary failed to inform Brussels about its plans to veto the merger, which should have been approved by Brussels before Hungary implemented it," the EC said.

Hungary has 10 working days to respond to the EC's preliminary assessment. If the response is "not adequate to remove the concerns", the EC may adopt a final decision concluding that Hungary has infringed the merger regulation and order it to withdraw the veto of the transaction.

Late in December, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga announced that the government signed an MoU with VIG on acquiring stakes in the local businesses of VIG and Aegon.

In a press release issued at the time, VIG said it had reached an agreement with the government of Hungary "on the principles of a cooperation and the further course of action, which provides for a participation of 45% by the Hungarian state" in the Hungarian Aegon companies and VIG's local unit Union Biztosito.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

​Hungary’s opposition alliance collects 470,000 signatures for referenda

OUTLOOK 2022: Central Europe and the Baltic states

Inflationary pressures remain strong in Hungary as core data hits 20-year high

News

Serbia revokes licences for Rio Tinto’s $2.4bn lithium project

Huge lithium project cancelled following weeks of mass protests in Serbia.

Georgian Airways files for insolvency, put up for sale

The flag carrier was hit hard by a 2019 Russian ban on direct flights, but the knockout blow was the pandemic.

Poland’s largest drug maker Polpharma reportedly in talks to take over Czechia’s Zentiva

Advent International, which bought Zentiva for €1.9bn in 2018 is reportedly considering selling the generic drugmaker for €3.5bn.

Zelenskiy plays down war fears as tensions continue to rise

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy played down war fears calling on the people to stop the runs on banks and food stockpiling, saying no war is imminent in a video released on January 20.

Moscow court lifts US investor Michael Calvey's restrictions on leaving home

The Meshchansky District Court of Moscow has lifted the house arrest restrictions on US fund manager Michael Calvey and the founder of investment fund Baring Vostok after he was arrested three years ago.

Serbia revokes licences for Rio Tinto’s $2.4bn lithium project
3 hours ago
Georgian Airways files for insolvency, put up for sale
4 hours ago
Poland’s largest drug maker Polpharma reportedly in talks to take over Czechia’s Zentiva
6 hours ago
Zelenskiy plays down war fears as tensions continue to rise
6 hours ago
Moscow court lifts US investor Michael Calvey's restrictions on leaving home
7 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan president uses rare interview to threaten Armenia
    7 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK: 2022 Uzbekistan
    5 days ago
  3. Crisis eases in Bosnia as Dodik says Serbs to return to state institutions
    4 days ago
  4. Kazakh officials decline to confirm or deny death of Nursultan Nazarbayev
    4 days ago
  5. RIMMER: Turkey - Let nothing astonish you
    2 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    13 days ago
  2. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    15 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    10 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    16 days ago
  5. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss