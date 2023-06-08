Hungary’s industrial production falls at steepest pace since pandemic

Hungary’s industrial production falls at steepest pace since pandemic
/ bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest June 8, 2023

The decline in Hungary's industrial sector accelerated to 8.3% year-on-year (chart) in April, following a 4.1% decline in the previous month, extending losses for the fifth straight month.

Output dropped 5.8% when adjusted for the number of workdays and by 2.5% compared to March. This is the steepest decline in Hungary’s industry, a driver of economic growth, since July 2020.

Detailed data will only be available next week, but KSH said output fell in most branches of manufacturing except the automotive industry, the biggest branch with a 25-30% weighting, and production of electrical equipment.

The April data shows that Hungarian industry has yet to recover from losses in Q1, which is bad news for economic growth. Q1 GDP fell 0.9% in annual terms, the fourth lowest in the EU.

The disappointing retail sales data in April, showing a contraction for the fifth straight month, underscores fears that the government’s 1.5% GDP target for 2023 looks overly optimistic. OECD’s latest forecast released on June 7 forecasts flat growth this year.

There is consensus among analysts that the slump could continue in the second quarter and it is unlikely that industry will make a positive contribution to economic growth in Q2.

ING Bank analyst Peter Virovacz said the sector continues to be dominated by contrasting dynamics. The bleak performance of domestic industrial sales, driven by weakening domestic demand, is compensated partially by export sales, ING Bank said.

The outperformance of automotive and EV battery industries, however, cannot fully offset the weak performance of some energy-intensive sectors producing for the local market, Erste Bank added.

MBH Bank said the slowdown in industrial production since the beginning of Q4 is attributed to the slump in production in energy-intensive sectors due to the energy price boom, while in some sectors, particularly the food industry, weakening domestic and external demand is leading to subdued output.

In January-April, output dropped 4.3% year-on-year.

KSH will release detailed data on June 14.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungary’s retail sales fall for fifth straight month

EC bans Ukrainian grain imports to Central Europe for another five months, Kyiv bans sugar exports in response

bneGREEN: Energy minister says geothermal powerhouse Hungary not exploiting its potential

Data

Ukraine's international reserves reach 11-year high

​Ukraine's international reserves have achieved their highest level since August 2011, currently amounting to $37.3bn, Ukraine Business News reported on June 7.

North Macedonia’s annual inflation eases to 11.3% in May

Inflation slowdown started in November after the government capped prices of basic food products.

Factory-gate inflation in Romania eases to 11.6% y/y in April

While energy price growth remained strong, the increase in prices of intermediary goods slowed to 3.0% y/y – the slowest annual advance since 2020.

Hungary’s retail sales fall for fifth straight month

Retail sales in Hungary fell 13.6% year on year in April and by 12.6% when adjusted for calendar effects. The figure was below analysts’ projections.

Russia puts in a solid set of economic results in May as the sanctions shock and low base effects wear off

Russia's economic trends in May were positive across various sectors, according to RosStat’s recent data release as sanctions shocks and the low base effects wear off.

Ukraine's international reserves reach 11-year high
4 hours ago
North Macedonia’s annual inflation eases to 11.3% in May
15 hours ago
Factory-gate inflation in Romania eases to 11.6% y/y in April
1 day ago
Hungary’s retail sales fall for fifth straight month
1 day ago
Russia puts in a solid set of economic results in May as the sanctions shock and low base effects wear off
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    13 days ago
  2. Russia’s economy in danger of overheating as war shocks wear off
    2 days ago
  3. Tara Reade, who accused Biden of sexual assault, is enjoying the "freedom" of Moscow life
    2 days ago
  4. Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed, unleashing a tidal wave of flood waters into southern Ukraine
    2 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    30 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    25 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    13 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    29 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    30 days ago
  5. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss