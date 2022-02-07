Hungary’s industry outperforms despite capacity crunch in automotive sector

Hungary’s industry outperforms despite capacity crunch in automotive sector
By bne IntelliNews February 7, 2022

The output of Hungary's industrial sector rose 5.8% y/y in December, the fastest rate since the summer, showed data released by the Central Statistics Office (KSH) on February 4. Adjusted for the number of workdays, output rose 3.6% and by 0.1% from the previous month. For the full year,  output climbed 9.6% albeit from a low base.

KSH said output of all branches of manufacturing increased in December except for the automotive sector – the segment with the biggest weight – which continued to be impacted by capacity restraints caused by the global semiconductor shortage.

This is still weighing on Hungary's leading economic sector, but the strong performance of other segments has counterbalanced that, according to analysts.

Industrial output grew 1.5% q/q in Q4, giving a positive boost to the quarterly GDP. The first reading of Q4 GDP data will be released on February 15.

The semiconductor shortage could remain an issue for some time and output could "improve gradually", leading to a "marked bounce back" in H2, according to Takarekbank analyst Gergely Suppan.

He put industrial output growth at 5.5% for 2022, supported by base effects and new capacities in the industry.

ING Bank chief analyst Peter Virovacz said output "practically stagnated" compared to the jump in November and suggested the drop in the automotive segment output may have been even bigger than earlier declines.

Hungary’s industrial sector could show dynamic growth that isn't driven in large part by base effects if smaller branches continue their strong performance, and if supply chain problems ease from the second half, he added.

Hungary’s industry showed broad-based growth in 2021, which could help lift full-year GDP to 6.8-6.9%, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga noted.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungarian opposition plans to repeal Orban's 'unconstitutional' laws, says Marki-Zay

bneGREEN: Gas and nuclear to be included in EU green taxonomy

Warner Brothers blocks Fidesz attack video for breaching copyright

Data

Headline inflation in Georgia stays high at 13.9% y/y in January

Core inflation reaches 5.6% y/y.

Romania’s retail sales mark new record, but “revenge shopping” is over

Romania’s retail sales increased by 10.1% y/y in 2021 and by 12.6% compared to 2019, but the big picture shows signs of fatigue and decreasing propensity for consumption among households as inflation rises.

Georgia’s central bank successful in de-dollarisation, responsible lending, says World Bank

Development of capital markets is seen as a target to be pursued in the future.

Headline PMI shows state of emergency amid unrest hit Kazakhstan's manufacturing industry

Index dropped to 43.9 in January from 48.9 in December. Sharp reductions in output and new orders.

Romania’s foreign exchange reserves up 8.2% in December-January

The increase in January was driven by transfers from the European Commission under the Resilience Facility and the $2.1bn net proceeds from two Eurobonds issued during the month.

Headline inflation in Georgia stays high at 13.9% y/y in January
3 days ago
Romania’s retail sales mark new record, but “revenge shopping” is over
3 days ago
Georgia’s central bank successful in de-dollarisation, responsible lending, says World Bank
5 days ago
Headline PMI shows state of emergency amid unrest hit Kazakhstan's manufacturing industry
5 days ago
Romania’s foreign exchange reserves up 8.2% in December-January
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago
  2. Russia left reeling after tangling with Irish fishermen
    7 days ago
  3. Ukraine – no war today, and probably none in future
    8 days ago
  4. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    11 days ago
  5. Wagner Group reportedly moving Russian mercenaries out of Africa, ready for Ukraine
    6 days ago
  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    11 days ago
  2. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    1 month ago
  3. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    15 days ago
  4. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    28 days ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss