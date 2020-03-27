Hungary's media authority awards 5G licenses for €350mn

By bne IntelliNews March 27, 2020

Hungarian telecom providers paid a combined HUF126bn (€354mn) for 15-year concessions of 5G frequency bands, the state media authority NMHH announced on March 26, adding that competition between three incumbents was fierce. 

The NMHH announced tenders for the sale of 700MHz, 2100MHz, 2600MHz and 3600 MHz frequency bands in the summer. Four companies submitted bids in August and the market regulator unveiled the list of companies eligible for 5G auctions a month later.

Romanian-based Digi was the fourth applicant but its bid was rejected by the market regulator as the tender document included a section that excludes candidates over violations of previous antitrust rules in the last 24 months.

Digi was fined HUF90mn for providing misleading information to the authorities when it acquired Invitel's retail business in 2018. According to local media, this was initiated by sector peer Telenor. The company's appeal was rejected.

Hungary is the second market in which Digi has started developing its own 5G network. In June 2019, it began rolling out the Digi Mobil 5G Smart network in Romania and broadcast stations are already live in Bucharest and several other cities.

Thursday's auction, which took place amid extraordinary safety measures, was preceded by a trial auction on Tuesday. 

The concessions will run until 2035 and can be expanded by another five years with unchanged conditions. The 700 MHz frequency band will only be available after September as it is currently used for broadcasting, NMHH said.

Magyar Telekom paid HUF54.1bn for the three frequency blocks totalling 120MHz. Payment is expected in Q2. The company intends to launch its commercial 5G services shortly following the receipt of the frequency usage rights in all three bands.

Vodafone Hungary acquired a total of 80MHz for HUF38.6bn. The company said it is well-placed to continue building out 5G networks and its efforts to digitise Hungary, it said. 

Vodafone was the first among Hungarian mobile operators to launch commercial 5G service in Budapest in 2019 and install the technology at the ZalaZone race track for self-driving cars, thanks to its 3600MHz frequency kit purchased in 2016. Telenor paid HUF33.3bn for the concession rights.

NMHH will encourage service providers to install 5G service near hospitals, campuses or major transport routes, NMHH president Monika Kiss said. NHHH expects the 5G services to have an immediate impact on everyday life from remote work to healthcare services, besides the economic benefits.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Keep calm and carry crypto

Russian e-retailer Ozon caps prices for the most sought-after goods to prevent gouging

Russian video streaming platforms gain speed

Tech

Poland launches app to track people in coronavirus quarantine

Polish residents in home quarantine must take a selfie within 20 minutes of receiving an alert or face a visit from the police.

Russian e-retailer Ozon caps prices for the most sought-after goods to prevent gouging

One of Russia’s “big three” online retailers Ozon Holdings announced that it was capping the prices of essential goods that are currently in high demand to prevent manufacturers gouging customers.

Russian video streaming platforms gain speed

As the Russian video streaming service segment is booming. The major players are securing funding and launching original content production.

Cloud services take off in Russia

The cloud service segment is growing in Russia, but some companies haven't yet realized its potential value for their business, while others might be put off by security issues.

Severstal goes digital with $100mn investment programme for 2020

Russian steel giant Severstal has announced it will invest RUB6.7bn ($100mn) in IT and digital projects this year, up 7% from 2019.

Poland launches app to track people in coronavirus quarantine
5 days ago
Russian e-retailer Ozon caps prices for the most sought-after goods to prevent gouging
8 days ago
Russian video streaming platforms gain speed
17 days ago
Cloud services take off in Russia
17 days ago
Severstal goes digital with $100mn investment programme for 2020
15 days ago

Most Read

  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    7 days ago
  2. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    4 days ago
  3. UK ‘pressing US to ease Iran sanctions to help fight coronavirus’
    10 days ago
  4. TURKEY INSIGHT: How bad a pandemic hit to GDP must country brace for?
    5 days ago
  5. How well prepared is Ukraine to face down the coronavirus pandemic?
    7 days ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    7 days ago
  2. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    4 days ago
  3. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    21 days ago
  4. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    25 days ago
  5. Underpopulated Croatian region offers €0.13 homes to woo workers
    18 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss