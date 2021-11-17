Hungary’s 'Stop Soros' legislation against migration violates EU rules, says CJEU

Hungary’s 'Stop Soros' legislation against migration violates EU rules, says CJEU
The Hungarian government has repeatedly accused billionaire George Soros of plotting to destabilise the continent by allowing millions of migrants to settle.
By bne IntelliNews November 17, 2021

The Hungarian legislation criminalising assistance to asylum-seekers violates European Union rules, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled on November 16.

"Criminalising such activities impinges on the exercise of the rights safeguarded by the EU legislature in respect of the assistance of applicants for international protection," the CJEU said.

Such restrictions cannot be justified by the objectives relied on by the Hungarian legislature, namely the prevention of the assistance of misuse of the asylum procedure and of illegal immigration based on deception, according to the ruling.

The Hungarian parliament passed the contested law, named after Hungarian-born businessman George Soros, in June 2018.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly accused the billionaire of plotting to destabilise the continent by allowing millions of migrants to settle. Viktor Orban's illiberal government has waged ruthless campaigns against Soros not just in the 2018 election campaign but since the start of the migration crisis in 2015.

Orban has demonised the liberal philanthropist – seen as the illiberal Hungarian prime minister’s public enemy no. 1, which has gained him immense popularity and a third supermajority victory in April 2018.

The bill defined the promotion of illegal migration as an organised activity that illegally helps a person not in danger of persecution to submit an asylum request or to obtain a title of residence. People found guilty of financially supporting illegal migration face criminal prosecution and one year of imprisonment.

The 'Stop Soros' law also called on NGOs that "support migration activity" to register with the Hungarian tax office and pay a 25% levy. Later that clause was withdrawn.

The CJEU also found that Hungary had failed to respect EU rules when its authorities rejected an application for asylum because the person had arrived from another EUmember state where their life or well-being was not in danger.

Human rights group Amnesty International welcomed the verdict, saying it “sends an unequivocal message that the Hungarian government’s campaign of intimidation, targeting those who stand up for the rights of refugees and asylum-seekers, cannot and will not be tolerated”.

Hungary's position on migration "remains unchanged”, the government's international spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said after the ruling.

The CJEU had disregarded the government's legal reasoning, Justice Minister Judit Varga responded on social media.

"But we all know that the real source of irritation for the bureaucrats in Brussels is that we recognised the support and advancement of illegal migration as a criminal act," she added.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungarian central bank bows to pressure from markets and ups base rate by 30 bps to 2.1%

Budapest Airport owners enter due diligence process with government

NEMETHY: Is bitcoin the new gold?

News

Stranded migrants clash with Polish soldiers on border with Belarus

Migrants stranded between Belarusian border guards and Poland’s border fence guarded by military and police began rioting on November 16 in what Polish authorities described as an “attack on Poland”.

Hungarian central bank bows to pressure from markets and ups base rate by 30 bps to 2.1%

MNB stepped up the pace of the tightening cycle from a 15 bps hike in the previous two meetings.

Large-scale Azerbaijani offensive against Armenia marks worst fighting since war

Azerbaijan and Armenia agree a ceasefire to end a large-scale Azerbaijani offensive against Armenian territory.

Concerns Turkey could face another currency crisis ‘growing louder’ says Capital Economics

The lira has crashed through psychologically important level of 10/$ following “continued obedience” of Turkish central bank to President Erdogan’s pressure for rate cuts.

Ministry reveals Montenegro massively overspent on motorway project that ramped up country’s debt

Two feasibility studies published by the capital investment ministry indicate Montenegro’s previous government borrowed at least $140mn more than the first priority stretch of the Bar-Boljare motorway should have cost.

Stranded migrants clash with Polish soldiers on border with Belarus
5 hours ago
Hungarian central bank bows to pressure from markets and ups base rate by 30 bps to 2.1%
5 hours ago
Large-scale Azerbaijani offensive against Armenia marks worst fighting since war
5 hours ago
Concerns Turkey could face another currency crisis ‘growing louder’ says Capital Economics
12 hours ago
Ministry reveals Montenegro massively overspent on motorway project that ramped up country’s debt
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    1 day ago
  2. Russia's population policy action plan to 2025 about to start
    5 days ago
  3. Serbian “sugar king” becomes banking tycoon
    7 days ago
  4. Lukashenko threatens to cut gas supplies to Yamal-Europe gas pipeline if EU imposes new sanctions, promises to send refugees dry firewood
    5 days ago
  5. Poland, Lithuania close borders with Belarus as Lavrov suggests EU pay Minsk to keep refugees
    7 days ago
  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    25 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    28 days ago
  3. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    26 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    1 day ago
  5. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss