Hungary’s Wizz Air uses crisis to aggressively take on competition by expanding to new routes

Hungary’s Wizz Air uses crisis to aggressively take on competition by expanding to new routes
Wizz Air uses crisis to expand to take over markets of feeble competitors
By Tamas Szilagyi in Budapest May 29, 2020

CEE’s leading no-frills airline Wizz Air is pursuing an aggressive expansion strategy as it has opened four new bases in the last couple of days, taking on the sector’s heavyweights, such as Ryanair and Easyjet.

While other airlines are fighting for survival or awaiting government lifelines to remain afloat, Hungarian-owned Wizz Air has used the opportunity to set up new bases in Europe as the aviation industry is facing one of the biggest challenges since the 2008 economic crisis.

Founder-CEO Jozsef Varadi, the 46th richest Hungarian, has said on numerous occasions that his company’s intention is to move in and take over the places of less efficient, indebted competitors

On Thursday, the company announced plans to set up a base in Malpensa, Milan with five planes, which will be its second base in Western Europe outside of the CEE region after London Luton. Alitalia and Easyjet are the two main players there, but the crisis has hit both of them hard. Wizz Air’ intends to gain market share on these important markets, Forbes Hungary writes.

Wizz Air is also entering the largest airport in Cyprus in Larnaca with two aircraft. It will fly to major Greek cities and operate mainly tourist flights to Western and Northern Europe. Wizz Air has also added new routes from London to favourite Spanish destinations, trying to gain positions from Ryanair, Easyjet, and Jet2 in a seriously competitive market.

On Friday Wizz Air announced plans to expand its network with a new station in Salzburg from July and will open its 30th base in Tirana. From the Albanian capital, it will fly with three Airbus A320s to 15 destinations in 8 countries.

Passengers will be able to travel to six Central and Eastern European cities from its Austrian base.

Before the crisis, Wizz Air was flying on 710 routes to 154 airports in 45 countries. It carried 40mn passengers in the last 12 months. It restarted operations from Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport with a flight to Berlin on May 1.

The airline was operating at 3% of its pre-pandemic capacity in the middle of April. In recent weeks, Wizz Air was flying commercial flights bringing hundreds of tonnes of protective gear from China.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

LONG READ: The Growers - a handful of countries in New Europe are coping with the coronacrisis and are still expanding

Hungary's government rolls out new subsidy scheme for EVs, e-scooters

VISEGRAD BLOG: An average working day at the Hungarian parliament

News

Bosnian Federation’s prime minister detained over import of useless ventilators from China

Fadil Novalic was arrested over the ventilators imported by a fruit processing firm with no medical experience. His party called the move a well planned “coup” intended to harm his credibility.

Turkish Treasury taps $3bn from domestic paper sales to local banks ahead of eurobond redemption

Turkey’s state banks sold around $44bn of hard currency in first four months of this year and $77bn since start of 2019 to support embattled lira, analyst’s calculations indicate. May expected to bring 2020 sales to $50bn+.

Russia's Sberbank opens a commodity trading subsidiary in Zug in Switzerland

Sber Trading Swiss AG based in Zug, Switzerland, will become the main hub of Sberbank's international physical commodity trading business

Trump Towers Istanbul partner ‘lobbied White House for vast expansion of US-Turkey trade’

News service uses documents deposited by PR firm to reveal Mehmet Ali Yalcindag’s activities. Now head of Turkey-US Business Council, the businessman, once called a “close friend” by Donald Trump, is pushing to build up agriculture and LNG shipments.

Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot

Belarus is one of the five European countries most affected by coronavirus

Bosnian Federation’s prime minister detained over import of useless ventilators from China
14 hours ago
Turkish Treasury taps $3bn from domestic paper sales to local banks ahead of eurobond redemption
17 hours ago
Russia's Sberbank opens a commodity trading subsidiary in Zug in Switzerland
17 hours ago
Trump Towers Istanbul partner ‘lobbied White House for vast expansion of US-Turkey trade’
19 hours ago
Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    2 days ago
  2. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    10 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    4 days ago
  4. Russia’s VTB trapped in a London lockdown until 2024
    2 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Waking Sleeping Beauty: shaking up Uzbekistan’s banking sector
    3 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    10 days ago
  2. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    24 days ago
  3. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    2 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago
  5. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira’s past 7. Now don’t be a tough guy Erdogan, don’t be a fool!
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss