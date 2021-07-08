Hungary under 'concerted attack' over LGBTQ legislation at European Parliament

Hungary under 'concerted attack' over LGBTQ legislation at European Parliament
Von der Leyen called the paedophilia law discriminatory and "disgraceful".
By bne IntelliNews July 8, 2021

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen has insisted that Hungary must amend its paedophilia law which "violates LGBTQ+ rights" or face legal action.

Politicians of the ruling radical rightwing Fidesz party retorted by claiming that Hungary is again under "concerted attack".

Addressing a European Parliament plenary debate in Strasbourg on July 7, von der Leyen said the Hungarian law had been a top priority of the EU heads of state and government. She said the law "puts homosexuality on par with pornography" and she called the law discriminatory and "disgraceful". She added that the law was completely at odds with the EU’s core values.

Hungary’s parliament adopted a bill which, at its origin, was intended to protect children against paedophile offenders, an objective which is shared and pursued by all institutions and member states within the union, the EP motion reads. 

The bill was later amended in a way that restricts severely and intentionally the rights and freedoms of LGBTIQ persons, as well as children’s rights. The legislation bans the portrayal of homosexuality and sex reassignment in school education material and TV programmes addressed to people under 18 years of age. Teaching sex education in schools will be limited to people approved by the government.

The European Parliament is expected to condemn the regulation in a resolution on Thursday which will urge the commission to launch yet another infringement procedure against Hungary.

Hungary had come under a concerted attack in the EU regarding the child protection law, Family Minister Katalin Novak said. She said the law was aligned with the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights that states parents have the right to educate their children based on their beliefs and that the child’s interests are supreme.

Klara Dobrev, a prime ministerial candidate of the opposition DK and a vice-president of the EC, called on European leaders to stop funding the family of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his cronies, who have taken Hungary hostage.

Hungary’s illiberal strongman did not attend the session but released a fierce statement prior to the debate saying the document condemning Hungary is full of "crude, anti-democratic remarks" made by the prime ministers of a number of EU member states.

According to him, several EU officials "have crossed a red line" and Hungary must defend itself by all available European legal means, suggesting that the government will not bow to calls to withdraw the legislation, which will come into force on July 8. 

A group of MEPs called on the EC to suspend EU funds to Hungary to force Viktor Orban to address concerns over politicised courts and corruption, citing a report by academics. They concluded that “grave breaches of the rule of law” mean the EU executive is legally justified in suspending payments to Hungary to protect EU taxpayers.

The report, commissioned by a group of MEPs, outlines the grounds for the European Commission to activate its new rule-of-law conditionality in force since January 1, which allows payments of EU funds to be suspended in certain circumstances.

The breaches detailed in the report seriously risk affecting the sound financial management of the Union budget and the protection of the financial interests of the EU. The authors highlighted that in 2019, companies close to the government won 21% of the value of all public tenders, and in the early months of the pandemic in 2020, closely connected companies won 27% of the value of all public tenders. Ten businessmen close to the government won nearly €6.5bn in EU funds between 2010 and 2018 from state contracts.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

wiiw raises its GDP forecast for 20 out of 23 countries in CEE

bneGREEN: What is green?

Reporters Without Borders adds Viktor Orban to its list of enemies of press freedom

News

Russia's personal bankruptcies double in 1H21 as moratorium runs out

As the moratorium on personal bankruptcies that was introduced at the peak of the COVID pandemic expired, the number of personal bankruptcies in Russia more than doubled in 1H21

Slovak court says referendum on snap election would be unconstitutional

Opposition parties that initiated the petition attack the verdict as well as the president's decision to refer the case to the Constitutional Court.

Belarus sentences presidential candidate Babariko to 14 years in jail

A Belarusian court sentenced presidential candidate Viktor Babariko to 14 years in jail on what are widely seen as politically motivated embezzlement charges.

Huge secret bonuses paid to top Naftogaz executives exposed

When Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev was fired in April he pocketed $12.7mn in bonuses as part of his contract, the Kyiv Post reported in an investigation into pay and bonuses at the state-owned gas company on June 6.

Erdogan boasts of abduction of Turkish-born Kyrgyz educator Orhon Inandi

Turkish president says 100 individuals with links to the Gulen movement have been abducted and brought to Turkey.

Russia's personal bankruptcies double in 1H21 as moratorium runs out
4 hours ago
Slovak court says referendum on snap election would be unconstitutional
5 hours ago
Belarus sentences presidential candidate Babariko to 14 years in jail
1 day ago
Huge secret bonuses paid to top Naftogaz executives exposed
1 day ago
Erdogan boasts of abduction of Turkish-born Kyrgyz educator Orhon Inandi
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    3 days ago
  2. Montenegro aims to become EU member in 2024
    8 days ago
  3. CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: The new khan of Mongolia
    7 days ago
  4. Taliban sweep through northern Afghanistan, forcing government troops to flee across border to Tajikistan
    3 days ago
  5. Poland kicks off COVID-19 vaccination lottery
    6 days ago
  1. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    9 days ago
  2. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    24 days ago
  3. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    23 days ago
  4. Murat Ulker still Turkey’s richest billionaire says Forbes
    3 months ago
  5. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    3 days ago

Reports

Dismiss