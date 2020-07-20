Hyundai removes two representative companies in Iran from website

Korea’s Hyundai has quietly removed from its main website the details of two companies that represent it in Iran, Asbe Bokhar magazine reported on July 20.

Iran’s car sales environment is in deep decline given the ongoing anxiety and obstacles caused by US sanctions combining with economic life extinguished by the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Asan and Pakro are reportedly the two representative companies that have disappeared from the website’s list of authorised international Hyundai vendors. Iran’s Kerman Motors and Soroush Diesel Mabna CO remain on the list.

Despite the deletion, Asan and Pakro can continue to operate in the field of Hyundai after-sales service in Iran. Both companies confirmed they intended to do so.

The unofficial nature of car sales representatives in Iran has become commonplace in the environment pressured by American sanctions. Toyota and BMW are two automakers that have kept their Iran dealerships open despite removing their names from their main websites.

Other carmakers, including Mitsubishi, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Borgward and Kia continue to be linked with local representatives in Iran amid the sanctions.