ICT minister unveils Iran ‘Netflix’ plan

ICT minister unveils Iran ‘Netflix’ plan
Iran's ICT Minister unveils the plan to get VOD into the hands of 5mn Iranians.
By bne IntelIiNews June 1, 2020

Iran’s information and communications technology (ICT) minister has announced a new internet protocol television (IPTV) project to get 5mn Iranian households connected to internet television and video-on-demand services, according to ISNA.

The flagship plan comes as part of a package of measures aimed at increasing Iranian usage of technology through the National Information Network (NIN), an internalised intranet launched in Iran in 2016.

The project, called “Every Iranian, an Internet TV”, will open up several new media providers to people with poor internet connections who presently unable to stream video content.

At the unveiling ceremony, ICT minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said the projects would boost the country’s digital economy, while emphasising that the digital economy could go a long way to replacing the oil-dependent economy that Iran has long relied on.

“The country's digital economy has grown from growth of 2.23% in [Persian year] 1392 [2013] to 4% in 1398 [2019], meaning that hardware, software, and communications have grown by a total of 4%. In 1398, the share of the digital economy in GDP reached 6.5%, while in 1392, the figure was 3.68%,” he said.

“On average, the global share of the digital economy is 15.5% of the total economy, showing that Iran has huge growth potential in digital businesses, and this is an area that needs to be concentrated on,” he added.

“Digital services are one of the key areas for growth while a number of jobs will be created in this sector,” said the minister.

Those funding the project include the second-largest mobile provider MTN-Irancell and Asiatech ISP. Both firms have reportedly invested in expanding their server capacities in different regions including Tehran and Tabriz—two data hubs for the project.

Users of several ISPs are able to sign up for a one-month trial of the service via the government website

Iran has several private IPTV providers including internet provider Namava, owned by Shatel ISP, and Aio.ir, which showcases locally made and foreign box-set series and movies through the internet.

The digital push by the government is seen as a direct challenge to national monopoly broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), which has seen its viewing numbers decimated in recent years, and Persian-language foreign satellite channels.

IRIB’s collapse in its viewing share is due in part to interesting expatriate satellite television channels like GEM TV and Manoto that are beamed directly into Iran and local movie studios which have evaded working with the strict state broadcaster and have opted for streaming options like Namava.

Not to be left by the wayside, IRIB recently purchased a controlling stake in popular television streaming service Telewebion.com. It was sold to the national broadcaster for an undisclosed sum.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Estonia and Latvia among first countries to use coronavirus tracing app based on Apple/Google tech

Russia's Yandex.Taxi's IPO still on, as it struggles to stay profitable

Russia's IT segment looks at losses in Q2

Tech

Estonia and Latvia among first countries to use coronavirus tracing app based on Apple/Google tech

Tracings apps are intended to allow identification and fast isolating of people suspected of carrying the virus and testing of those who might have been in contact with them.

Estonian ride-hailing service Bolt raises €100mn in latest financing round

The capital injection comes in spite of Bolt suffering a severe decline in demand under lockdown. CEO Markus Villig says the long-term drivers of on-demand mobility continue to grow.

Romanian firm develops first flat screen recycling line in region

Green WEEE says new recycling line is part of the company's strategy to diversify and increase production capacity.

Russia's Yandex.Taxi's IPO still on, as it struggles to stay profitable

Yandex.Taxi, the ride-hailing arm of Russian online giant Yandex, is pushing ahead with its plans to organise its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO), while struggling to remain profitable despite the crisis

Russia's IT segment looks at losses in Q2

Hit by the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and lockdown measures aimed at curbing the pandemic, the Russian IT segment expects losses in the April-June period, unless support measures are offered by the government.

Estonia and Latvia among first countries to use coronavirus tracing app based on Apple/Google tech
5 days ago
Estonian ride-hailing service Bolt raises €100mn in latest financing round
6 days ago
Romanian firm develops first flat screen recycling line in region
7 days ago
Russia's Yandex.Taxi's IPO still on, as it struggles to stay profitable
14 days ago
Russia's IT segment looks at losses in Q2
14 days ago

Most Read

  1. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    5 days ago
  2. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    7 days ago
  3. Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
    3 days ago
  4. Russia’s VTB trapped in a London lockdown until 2024
    5 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    12 days ago
  2. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    5 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    7 days ago
  4. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    26 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss