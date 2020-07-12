Incumbent Duda hairbreadth ahead of rival Trzaskowski but exit poll fails to indicate clear winner

Incumbent Duda hairbreadth ahead of rival Trzaskowski but exit poll fails to indicate clear winner
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw July 12, 2020

Poland’s incumbent President Andrzej Duda was just 0.8pp ahead of challenger Rafal Trzaskowski in the run-off presidential vote, an exit poll by Ipsos showed late on July 12. 

The race was too close to call, Ipsos noted. The exit poll had a 2pp margin of error, it said.

Duda won 50.4% of the vote versus Trzaskowski’s 49.6%, the exit poll showed. Turnout was a record 69.8%. A late poll is expected shortly after midnight on Monday. With so little separating the two rivals, the outcome may not be clear until the official results are announced on Monday or Tuesday.

A victory for Duda would cement the grip of Law and Justice (PiS) – of which the president is a staunch ally - on power in Poland until 2023, the year of the next general election.

But Poland’s biggest cities could still tilt the result in Trzaskowski’s favour. The centre-right mayor of Warsaw is the favourite with urbanites and the results from Warsaw and other big cities typically only come in the early hours of Monday or later.

Trzaskowski’s win would kick off a wholly new era in Polish politics. PiS does not have a majority in the lower house of the parliament to overturn vetoes of an opposition president. That might lead to a snap election or push the party’s chairman Jaroslaw Kaczynski to lure smaller opposition parties to join the PiS-led coalition.

“Winning presidential election with a turnout of almost 70% is incredible. I am very moved,” Duda said in reaction to exit poll results at an event in the town of Pultusk. He noted, however, that the result was just a poll.

“I am absolutely convinced that we are going to win,” said Trzaskowski at his campaign-ending event in Warsaw.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Andrzej Duda wins Polish presidential election

Divided Poland to choose more turmoil in presidential election on Sunday

Week before crucial vote, no way of telling who will be Poland’s next president

News

Turkmenistan urges citizens to start wearing masks to combat “dust”

New rules on masks and social distancing introduced after WHO visit look suspiciously like those used to contain coronavirus but Turkmenistan still claims to have no cases at all.

Protests in Bulgaria expand to more cities, get support from US embassy

"No one is above the law," said US embassy statement, as tens of thousands rallied in Bulgaria's biggest cities on July 13, demanding the immediate resignation of the government.

Andrzej Duda wins Polish presidential election

Duda’s victory is expected to pave the way for the ruling right-wing coalition, led by PiS, to continue with its reformist – if hugely controversial and divisive – agenda.

Russian Norilsk Nickel reports third fuel spill as it wards off $2bn fine

The timing for yet another fuel spill is unfortunate as the company is contesting RUB148bn ($2.1bn) environmental damages estimated by the RosPrirodNadzor watchdog.

International Fencing Federation announces coronavirus support plan

CHF1mn support plan to help fencers and fencing federations through the coronavirus pandemic that forced a halt to the sport.

Turkmenistan urges citizens to start wearing masks to combat “dust”
4 hours ago
Protests in Bulgaria expand to more cities, get support from US embassy
13 hours ago
Andrzej Duda wins Polish presidential election
22 hours ago
Russian Norilsk Nickel reports third fuel spill as it wards off $2bn fine
23 hours ago
International Fencing Federation announces coronavirus support plan
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    6 days ago
  2. Bulgarian president’s advisors arrested after raid on presidency
    5 days ago
  3. Violent clashes with police at thousands-strong anti-lockdown protest in Belgrade
    6 days ago
  4. US intelligence memo admits there is “no evidence” of Russian payment of bounties to Afghans for killing US soldiers
    7 days ago
  5. Protests in Bulgaria escalate with police violence, clashes among rival groups
    3 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    14 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    6 days ago
  3. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    28 days ago
  4. No wonder Turkey’s in a hurry to open up its economy, latest economic data is catastrophic
    1 month ago
  5. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    18 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss