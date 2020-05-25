Industrial production in Ukraine tumbles by 16.2% year on year in April

By bne IntelliNews May 25, 2020

Industrial production in Ukraine in April 2020 fell by 16.2% year on year, compared with the March drop of 7.7%, February’s fall of 1.5% and January’s contraction of 5.1%, the State Statistics Service said on May 23.

Adjusted for calendar effects and April was a contraction of 16.7% against 8.6% in March.

The State Statistics Service said that compared with March of this year, industrial production in April fell by 12.8% and, after seasonal adjustment, by 6%.

The processing industry contracted the most in April 2020, by 20.3% y/y; in the mining industry and quarrying by 11.2%, and in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 7.2%.

In January-April 2020, industrial production in Ukraine decreased by 7.9% compared to the same period last year, including in the mining industry and quarrying by 6%, in the processing industry by 8.7%, and in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 8%.

As reported, industrial production in Ukraine in 2019 decreased by 0.5% compared to 2018.

