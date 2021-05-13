Inflation in Belarus at 4.6% in April

Inflation in Belarus at 4.6% in April
Inflation in Belarus is falling fast and registered 4.6% in April, down from 8.5% the month before.
By bne IntelliNews May 13, 2021

Belarusian inflation in April was a modest 4.6% year on year, according to Belstat, while inflation is soaring in most of the countries around it.

Month-on-month prices increased by 0.7% in April against March.  

Inflation has been surging across the region, but Belarus has been lucky enough to contain price growth so far. After skipping its March meeting, the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (NBRB) decided to hike rates by an aggressive 75bp in April to nip the problem in the bud, raising the prime rate to 8.5%.  

As elsewhere, the prices of foods are the main driver and increased by 0.9% from March 2021 and by 4.6% from December 2020.

Prices for non-foods rose by 0.8% from March 2021 and 4.7% from December 2020.

In April prices for services climbed 0.4% from March 2021 and 4.4% from December 2020.

