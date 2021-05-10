ING: Hungary’s wages vs consumption puzzle continues

ING: Hungary’s wages vs consumption puzzle continues
Wages in high value jobs are growing faster than expected, while low wage jobs are being cut
By Peter Virovacz Senior Economist for ING in Hungary May 10, 2021

The stronger-than-expected wage growth remains puzzling, as based on the labour market data, the retail sector should not be in a downward spiral.

Here we go again with yet another upside surprise when it comes to labour market statistics. Yesterday’s unemployment rate showed an unexpected improvement and after the January upside surprise, wage growth came in higher in February. Wage growth didn't just surprise on the upside, it accelerated compared to January despite the significantly lower minimum wage increase which kicked in in February. The 9.8% year-on-year growth of average gross (and net) wages in February was remarkably sound amidst a crisis.

The strong earnings figure remains puzzling, although technicals are playing a role here. Based on the institutional employment statistics, the number of employed rose around 0.7% month on month. However, this improvement came from significantly higher demand for labour in high-earning sectors (IT, finance etc.), while low-earning sectors were still suffering from the closure of in-person activities. So this composition effect is affecting the average wage level in a positive manner. However, this in itself hardly explains the near double-digit wage growth.

What could explain this is the ongoing public sector wage settlement. Due to planned wage rises in certain government segments – including pay rises for doctors, judges and prosecutors, and employees of nurseries – the growth of average wages in the budgetary sector (13.5% y/y) exceeded that of the national economy in February.

In addition, there are green shoots in the private sector too: wage growth in the private sector came in at 8.9% y/y on average, showing an acceleration compared to the previous month. This is mainly due to the stronger salary increase in agriculture, mining, construction, retail, finance and real estate sectors.

Looking forward, we still expect a softening in the average wage growth in the coming months. This should come from the private sector, as the positive impact of public wage settlement will be with us for the whole year. Moreover, we see the reopening as massively increasing the number of low-earners (in in-person activities) in the labour market, translating into a negative composition effect. In 2021, we expect official wage growth of 7% on average.

Peter Virovacz is a Senior Economist in Hungary. This note first appeared on ING’s THINK.ING portal here.

Content Disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Criminal probe launched into inflation eggheads

BRICKS & MORTAR: What happens if Russia’s mortgage subsidy programme ends?

ING: Inflation pressure continues to build in Poland

Opinion

ING: Czech economy falls by less than previously feared in 1Q

The preliminary GDP figure for the first quarter surprised on the upside. The economy fell just 0.3% quarter on quarter, with pandemic restrictions being in place throughout the quarter.

COMMENT: “Patronagists” scandal brings back memories of the communist era in Albania

Ahead of the April general election Albania’s ruling Socialists were revealed to be keeping the population under surveillance.

Taking the Tashkent Stock Exchange to the next level

Akmal Djalilov, founder of Uzbekistan’s BeTrader platform, looks at a new decree allowing Uzbek companies to list abroad.

COMMENT: Philanthropy in Russia – not for the faint-hearted

Wealth in Russia comes with no small number of headaches. But one of the more surprising ones, linked to money, is that sometimes you can’t even give it away.

COMMENT: Was Russia preparing to invade Ukraine? A look inside Moscow’s strategy

The recent build-up and withdrawal of Russian forces at Ukraine's eastern border forms part of President Putin's coherent strategy to recover control of Ukraine and reverse the 1991 territorial losses stemming from the 1991 collapse of the USSR.

ING: Czech economy falls by less than previously feared in 1Q
4 days ago
COMMENT: “Patronagists” scandal brings back memories of the communist era in Albania
5 days ago
Taking the Tashkent Stock Exchange to the next level
8 days ago
COMMENT: Philanthropy in Russia – not for the faint-hearted
10 days ago
COMMENT: Was Russia preparing to invade Ukraine? A look inside Moscow’s strategy
10 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    5 days ago
  2. DATACRUNCH: Russian economy makes a stronger than expected recovery
    6 days ago
  3. CONFERENCE CALL: Losing the Western Balkans
    4 days ago
  4. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    21 days ago
  5. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    10 hours ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    21 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    27 days ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    5 days ago
  4. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    26 days ago
  5. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss