ING: IMF World Economic Outlook shows diverging growth path for emerging markets

ING: IMF World Economic Outlook shows diverging growth path for emerging markets
The IMF says that after the 3.5% contraction in 2020, global growth is set to rise by 5.5% in 2021 and 4.2% in 2022
By Trieu Pham of ING January 28, 2021

The IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook update provides a glimmer of hope. After the 3.5% contraction in 2020, global growth is set to rise by 5.5% in 2021 and 4.2% in 2022. In contrast to the October update, this marks a shallower contraction and an upward revision for 2021 growth thanks to vaccines and stimulus support. On an individual country level, there are substantial divergences, both in the growth outlook and in the revisions undertaken in the update.

The improved 2021 growth outlook is largely down to advanced economies, which will grow by 4.3% (+0.4ppt vs October 2020 update), thanks to rapid vaccines rollout and supportive fiscal stimulus. In particular, this has resulted in substantial upward revisions for the US (5.1% vs 3.1% in October 2020) and Japan (3.1% vs 2.3%), which make up for the lower projections for the Euro Area (4.2% vs 5.2%) and other advanced economies, which are affected by rising infection cases and longer lockdowns.

On aggregate, emerging market and developing economies (EMDE) have also seen upward revision to growth 6.3% (+0.3ppt), but the divergence in prospects remains. (regions sorted by growth levels in 2021): Emerging and Developing Asia (+8.3% in 2021; +5.9% in 2022) remains the growth locomotive of the emerging and developing world in 2021, led by India (which saw a 2.7ppt upward revision to a whopping 11.5% for the fiscal year ending March 2022) and China (+8.1%).

In contrast, most larger ASEAN economies are expected to see a delayed recovery, with downward revisions in the 0.8-1.3ppt area for Indonesia (+4.8% in 2021), Malaysia (+7.0%), the Philippines (+6.6%) and Thailand (+2.7%).

Latin America and the Caribbean (+4.1%; +2.9%) were hit by the deepest recession in 2020 across all regions (-7.4% vs -2.4% for EMDE on aggregate) but the IMF looks more optimistic for 2021, reflected by the 0.5ppt growth upward revision, which is driven by Brazil (0.8ppt upward revision to +3.6%) and Mexico (0.8ppt upward revision to 4.3%). Both economies are also expected to fare a tad better in 2022 than previously assumed.

In Emerging and Developing Europe (+4.0%; +3.9%), Turkey is seen expanding by 6.0% (+1.0ppt vs October) after having already avoided a contraction in 2020 (+1.2%). However, Poland is only expected to grow by 2.7%, a 1.9ppt cut in comparison to the October 2020 forecasts.

Sub-Saharan Africa (+3.2%; +3.9%) and Middle East and Central Asia (+3.0%; +4.2%) both see a muted recovery in 2021, with some of the lowlights found here: Saudi Arabia’s growth forecast has been trimmed to 2.6% (-0.5ppt), while Nigeria (-0.2ppt to 1.5%) and South Africa (-0.2ppt to 2.8%) will also remain in low gear. South Africa also screens as the country with the lowest growth rate in 2022 (only +1.4%).

The IMF strikes a somewhat more optimistic tone thanks to vaccines and stimulus support, which offset the weak near-term outlook in some parts of the world. Downside risks largely come from the pandemic (renewed virus surge possibly driven by new variants, extended lockdowns, vaccine rollout delays, unequal access to vaccines leading to inequality and unrest) and the risk of premature policy support withdrawal.

However, there are also upside risks thanks to vaccine prospects and spillover effects from supportive fiscal policies.

 

-

Content Disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CAUCASUS BLOG : What can Biden offer the Caucasus and Stans, all but forgotten about by Trump?

Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019

LONG READ: The oligarch problem

Opinion

FPRI BMB Russia: Navalny stirs dissent in the Communist Party of Russia

The protests in support of Navalny have served to highlight once again the quiet debate raging within the KPRF between the old guard and younger, more progressive elements.

ING: Russian budget’s modest deficit leaves fiscal room for 2021

In 2020, Russia managed to limit the federal deficit at 3.8% of GDP, thanks to better-than-expected revenue collection, one-off proceeds of 1.0% of GDP and a persistent spending backlog of 1.0% of GDP.

ING: Russian corporates are back to foreign debt redemption in 2020

Russian corporates reduced foreign debt by $11bn in a tumultuous 2020 after a steady 2019. Still, with 89% of the debt refinanced, foreign debt redemption is not a material pressure factor for the ruble.

COMMENT: Mongolia is an island of democracy

The Mongolian PM's resignation was a stirring illustration of public accountability and shows why the country is proud of its democracy, according to Antonio Graceffo.

ING: Russia balance of payments: supportive of ruble in the near-term, but risks for 2H21 mount.

Russia's current account surplus was relatively strong in 4Q20 on merchandise exports and services imports, but it could be in trouble in the second half of this year, along with the ruble

FPRI BMB Russia: Navalny stirs dissent in the Communist Party of Russia
4 hours ago
ING: Russian budget’s modest deficit leaves fiscal room for 2021
2 days ago
ING: Russian corporates are back to foreign debt redemption in 2020
3 days ago
COMMENT: Mongolia is an island of democracy
3 days ago
ING: Russia balance of payments: supportive of ruble in the near-term, but risks for 2H21 mount.
8 days ago

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Mongolia is an island of democracy
    3 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Has Navalny started a revolution?
    5 days ago
  3. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    8 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2021 Mongolia
    4 days ago
  5. Retailers and restaurant owners threaten protests in Bulgaria if reopening is delayed
    6 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    19 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    8 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    11 days ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    16 days ago
  5. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    15 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss